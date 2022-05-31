BLUEFIELD — The 38th annual Cole Chevy Mountain Festival is back for 10 days of attractions and activities.
The festival begins Friday, June 3 and continues through Sunday, June 12.
This is the second year the festival has been 10 days, and it is set to have some old, favorite events along with several new attractions this year.
“We have some repeating things, and we’ve changed attractions,” said Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias President Jeffery Disibbio.
Some of the returning attractions include Rock-It the Robot, the Little Roy and Lizzy Show, and Jimmy Drew’s carnival.
“Jimmy Drew is always our biggest attraction because he’s bringing his largest rides,” said Disibbio. “Since we’ve expanded to 10 days, he affords us the opportunity to have his biggest and best attractions, and this is the biggest show he does.”
Dosibbio also added, “He tells us that he has a special place in his heart for Bluefield, 38 years and he’s been here for every one of them.”
The new attractions people should be on the lookout for include a 10-day sea lion show, and five days of aquatic acrobatics, circus, and a Premier Wrestling League show on Friday, June 10.
A firework show will open and close the festival as usual.
The festival began on Memorial Day in previous years, but it was moved to accommodate the Bluefield local’s vacation schedules and to have better weather.
“Those are the two big reasons we pushed it back, conflict with memorial day and weather” said Dissibio.
Attendees can also expect to find the Mercer County Health Department doing free health screenings, with another group giving free COVID vaccines
Festival attendees should be on the lookout for another surprise the Chamber has up their sleeve for the festival that will be announced later.
“We are excited to get to do this, and once we have more information on it, we’ll announce it,” said Disibbio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.