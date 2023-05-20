BLUEFIELD — A week filled with sea lions, rodeo tricks, carnival rides, music, food, fireworks and more is kicking off June 2 with the opening of this year’s Cole Chevy Mountain Festival.
This year’s festival opens June 2 and continues until June 11 near Bowen Field along Stadium Drive in Bluefield, according to Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias.
The James H. Drew Carnival is coming this year with a new ride along with Seal Lions Splash, a popular show from last year that features real sea lions, Disibbio said.
“Everybody is super excited,” he said of Sea Lions Splash. “They loved them last year and they’ll love them again this year.”
Visitors will be able to see old-school tricks such as sword swallowing when the carnival sideshow World of Wonders performs for five days at the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival. Then a new show, Texas Tommy’s Wild West Review, will entertain audiences for the next five days, Disibbio said.
An entertainer who has appeared at previous mountain festivals, Rock-It the Robot, will be greeting visitors along the midway this year, he added. Rock-It has upgraded equipment and special effects this year.
Visitors will have an opportunity to add to their families when the Mercer County Animal Shelter has an adoption event at the festival. It is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, June 3.
And when visitors are hungry or looking for souvenirs to take home, they will have plenty of choices among this year’s many vendors.
“It looks like as many options as we had last year and probably more because we have had a flood of vendors inquiring about setting up,” Disibbio said. “We’ll plan to have live music every evening.”
There are plans to have the Blue Prince Clinic at the festival June 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clinic will be offering an array of free services such as blood pressure testing, wellness screenings and inoculations, Disibbio said.
The festival’s 10 days will end with a fireworks show, but there will be a special time for people with special needs. There will be a Quiet Carnival on June 8 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. for people with special needs and the organizations sponsoring them.
“We’re working through everything with partners to make sure our special needs people and their sponsors have a seamless experience and lives up to our aspirations,” Disibbio said. “It really warms our hearts to be able to provide this.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.