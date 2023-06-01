By GREG JORDAN
BLUEFIELD – Carnival rides were being assembled, entertainers were getting their stages ready and the midway was taking shape Wednesday as preparations continued for Friday’s opening of the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival.
The 2023 Cole Chevy Mountain Festival opens around 5 p.m. Friday along Stadium Drive in Bluefield. Featured attractions include the James H. Drew Carnival, Sea Lion Splash, the World of Wonders, musicians Little Roy and Lizzy, Texas Tommy’s Wild West Review, Rock-IT The Robot and more.
This year’s festival takes place Friday and continues until June 11.
“We’ve added more retail spots in vendors,” Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, said about the festival’s midway.
The Blue Prince Clinic is scheduled to be at the festival June 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clinic will be offering an array of free health services such as blood pressure testing, wellness screenings and inoculations, Disibbio said.
An event returning to the festival this year is the Quiet Carnival on June 8 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. for people with special needs and the organizations sponsoring them.
The festival’s 10 days will end Sunday, June 11 with a fireworks show at 10:30 p.m.
No weapons of any kind will be allowed at the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival.
“We’re trying to make it a more enclosed space, so we’ll have check-in points for visitors to come through,” he said. “Ideally, we’re planning to have metal detectors for everyone to come through just to make sure everybody’s safe.”
The public is being asked to use only clear bags at the festival.
“We’re also going to request that everybody who bring backpacks that they bring clear backpacks. If your backpack is not clear, we’re going to ask you to leave it in your car,” Disibbio said. “We’re also going to have drone surveillance and we’re going to have more police presence throughout the park just to make sure everybody has a fun, safe time, and ensure all of our citizens are well taken care of, and feel safe and secure from any concerns they would have. We want everybody to have a fun family atmosphere and come out and enjoy.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.