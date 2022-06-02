BLUEFIELD — The Cole Chevy Mountain Festival kicks off today for the 38th year, and all rides, new and old, will be open and several shows will begin their opening acts.
“At 4p.m., we are going live for the first time since last year, and everything will be open and running,” said Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the two Virginias.
This year’s festival will include several new attractions including a new ride called the “Jekyll and Hyde,” a sea lion show, circus, and water acrobat show.
Disibbio said the sea lion show will perform all 10 days of the festival while the circus and water acrobatic show will each be five days.
“I haven’t got to see it in action yet, but I believe it’s going to be awesome,” Disibbio said about the “Jekyll and Hyde” ride.
“We will have the sea lion show and water acrobats tonight for two shows,” he said. “The sea lions are a pretty impressive event, and it’s all 10 days.”
Those interested can see the sea lions at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. and can see the water acrobats at 5:30 and 8 p.m. tonight.
“We have some repeating shows as well,” Disibbio said.
Along with the new attractions, the festival will still include several fan favorites such as Rock-it The Robot and The Little Roy and Lizzy show.
Rock-it The Robot will be performing at 9 p.m tonight for his opening act, and he will be at the festival all 10 days as well.
Disibbio said that the largest attraction will be the Jimmy Drew’s carnival rides.
“Since we expanded to 10 days, he now affords us the opportunity to have his biggest and best attractions,” said Disibbio.
Not only will there be more attractions but also more vendors.
“We’ve got more vendors than we’ve ever had before, and that includes food and other things,” Disibbio said.
As for COVID, the festival will include several hand-washing stations that were implemented last year, but there are no mask rules.
Tonight’s festivities will conclude with a fireworks show at 11 p.m tonight.
Festival goers can ride all day for $20 per person, or they can purchase tickets at both posted throughout the area.
