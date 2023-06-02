By GREG JORDAN
BLUEFIELD – Sea lions were swimming, stages were being set up, carnival rides were being readied and food vendors were setting up Thursday so they would all be ready for today’s opening of the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival.
The 2023 Cole Chevy Mountain Festival opens today along Stadium Drive in Bluefield and continues until June 11.
Employees with the James H. Drew Carnival were testing rides and getting midway games ready Thursday afternoon as vendors of food and other merchandise claimed their spots along the midway.
Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias got out a list and pointed out the variety of foods that festival goers will be able to choose from this year. There will be classic fairground fare such as cotton candy, corn dogs, funnel cakes and more, but exotic choices are on many menus, too.
Donuts, ice cream, Jamaican and Caribbean food, barbecue, Thai Fusion food, Chik-fil-A, tacos and more are among the vendors’ menus as well, Disibbio said.
Sea Lion Splash, a show featuring the marine mammals, has returned to the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival this year. In another part of the festival grounds, new attractions including Texas Tommy’s Wild West Review and World of Wonders were getting ready for today’s festival. Rock-IT The Robot is returning to the festival this year.
Texas Tommy’s Wild West Review is scheduled for performances at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. today and World of Wonders has scheduled performances for 6 and 9 p.m.
Sea Lion Splash performances are scheduled for 5:15 and 8:15 p.m. today.
An event returning to the festival this year is the Quiet Carnival on June 8 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. for people with special needs and the organizations sponsoring them.
The festival will end Sunday, June 11 with a fireworks show at 10:30 p.m.
No weapons of any kind will be allowed at the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival. There are plans to have check-in points for visitors and metal detectors. The public is being asked to use only clear bags at the festival. There will be drone security surveillance and police will be present.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
