BLUEFIELD — The Cole Chevy Mountain Festival is entering its fourth day with another full week of activities and entertainment.
The 10-day festival continues through Sunday, June 12, at city park in Bluefield.
This year's festival features a number of new attractions, including the Sea Lion Splash show and the Aquatic Acrobatic Show.
The Sea Lion Splash show is appearing at the festival all week. Three sea lions will be performing throughout the festival.
The James H. Drew Carnival also will continue each day at city park through Sunday, June 12.
There’s also plenty to eat in the midway area, according to Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the two Virginias.
“You’ve got probably 10 local vendors, food trucks and restaurants,” Disibbio said in an earlier interview. “We have a larger local presence this year, more than we’ve ever had. The bulk of it is with our local food vendors, so we’re putting money back in local pockets.”
