BLUEFIELD — Pleasant weather, music , a big variety of treats and cries of joy greeted the public Friday as the first day of the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival got underway.
The parking lot off Stadium Drive gradually started filling up as guests headed for the James H. Drew Carnival and the midway. Soon people were lining up for favorite rides and new ones while others checked up the newest attractions.
Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, was at the festival as its first day got underway. The weather was cool with a modest breeze.
“It’ll start kicking up,” he said as more people arrived. “We’re hoping our forecast holds out. Right now, it’s looking great.”
Riders screamed and cheered as the carnival’s newest ride spun and hoisted them high into the air. Jimmy Drew of the James H. Drew Carnival was introducing new rides.
“That’s brand new,” Disibbio said. “It’s called the Jekyll & Hyde. It’s about 120-feet tall. Now that we’re 10 days (long), he brings out his biggest and his best rides.”
Popular shows are back, too. There were many requests for the Aquatic Acrobatic Show that performed at previous Cole Chevy Mountain Festivals, so it’s performing for five days this year, Disibbio said.
A new attraction that’s appearing for all 10 days is the Sea Lion Splash. Three sea lions will be performing throughout the festival.
“Jimmy Drew put in a tremendous amount of money to bring them here,” Disibbio said.
There’s also plenty to eat, he added. He counted the midway’s food vendors.
“You’ve got probably 10 local vendors, food trucks and restaurants,” Disibbio estimated. “We have a larger local presence this year, more than we’ve ever had. The bulk of it is with our local food vendors, so we’re putting money back in local pockets.”
At the Sea Lion Splash, children and adults all marveled as the three sleek animals swam in two portable tanks that are divided by a stage. They sometimes lifted themselves out of the churning water and easily slid to the opposite tank.
Five-year-old Kynlee Bryant was asked how much she like the sea lions. She gave them a thumbs up. Her grandmother, Kristina Bryant of Welch, watched the sea lions and shot video with her cellphone.
“I love them,” she said.
“I like them!” her other granddaughter, 9-year-old Karlee, agreed.
Across the midway, another family was heading for the Aquatic Acrobatics Show.
“We were really happy to hear it was going go to happen,” Marcey Bohmer of Bluefield said. She looked to her daughter, DevotaRose Bohmer. “She always likes the rides.”
The Cole Chevy Mountain Festival opens at 10 a.m. today.
Officers with the Bluefield Police Department and the Bluefield, Va. Police Department are patrolling the festival grounds.
“We have significantly more police presence as well as private security constantly patrolling the area,” Disibbio said. “We’d like to thank both the town and the city for providing the full force for constantly patrolling our event.”
The Bluefield, Va., Fire Department, Bluefield Fire Department and the Bluefield Rescue Squad were also at the festival Friday.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
