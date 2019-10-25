BLUEFIELD — Samantha Black, kindergarten teacher at Memorial Elementary, was named the 2019 Cole Chevy Four Seasons Teacher of the Year, on Thursday evening.
“I wake up every day and love what I do,” Black said through thankful tears, “I never knew I wanted to be a teacher and that I’d be great at it but I love it.”
The ninth annual event was sponsored by The Bluefield Daily Telegraph, Cole Chevrolet, and WVVA. The event, located at Cole Chevrolet in Bluefield, was held in concurrence with the Chamber of the Two Virginia’s Business After Hours.
Black, like prior year winners, will have the opportunity to utilize a vehicle from Cole Chevrolet for a year’s time. After a year of use Black will return the vehicle, prior to the next announcement of the 2020 teacher of the year.
Prior to the announcement nominees and their supporters anxiously awaited the announcement. The selected teacher of the year is unknown even to Tom Cole, owner of Cole Chevrolet, until he opens the sealed envelope at the event.
The six nominees included a nominee from the four represented counties, Mercer, McDowell, Bland, and Tazewell, and nominees from the two media sources. Four of the nominees were selected as teacher of the year by their respective counties.
The nominees included, Wanda Justice of McDowell County, Debbie Blessing of Bland County, Elizabeth Metcalfe of Tazewell County, Lucas Woods of Mercer County, Kristin Wyatt The Bluefield Daily Telegraph’s nominee, and Samantha Black the WVVA nominee.
From these six nominees the winner was chosen by the Bluefield State College’s education department.
The camaraderie atmosphere of the competition was explained perfectly by the 2018 Four Seasons Teacher of the Year winner, Patrick Buckner, coach of Graham Middle Schoo football and baseball.
“Only one can win and they’re all deserving. It’s a great experience for all involved,” Buckner said.
Buckner’s winning in 2018 marked the first ever teacher to win both the Four Seasons Teacher of the Year and the Cole Chevy Bluefield Daily Telegraph Excellence in Education award. He expressed that the double winnings were extremely humbling and showed how appreciative the children are of their teachers just as the teachers appreciate their students.
