BLUEFIELD — Area animal shelters are currently overwhelmed with cats and dogs, according to shelter officials in Mercer, McDowell and Tazewell counties.
“In the 10 years I’ve been here, this is the worst I’ve ever seen it,” Stacey Harman, director of the Mercer County Animal Shelter, said Tuesday.
McDowell County Humane Society director Sharon Sagety added, “In the 20 years that I’ve been here, this is the worst it has ever been. There has especially been an explosion of kittens and stray cats because they aren’t getting fixed and just keep reproducing.”
On September 23, the Mercer County Animal Shelter entered a code red, and officials put out a call for the public to help with adoptions.
“We haven’t had to do a code red in about seven years,” Harman said. “What a code red means is that we are full beyond capacity, and we cannot take anything else in.”
She added, “If we can’t get some of the animals moving out of here, we may have to start euthanizing.”
The Mercer County Animal Shelter has experienced a large influx of animals coming into the shelter whether people bring them in, animal control finds them, or strays are found along with the surrounding counties.
Tazewell County Animal Shelter director Ginny Dawson said the facility just came out of a code red last week.
“We were able to get some adopted and many others moved to different rescues up in Maryland,” she said.
According to all three shelters, the biggest problem is the fact that these animals are not getting fixed.
“The vets are so backed up, they have us booked out all the way into March of next year,” said Harman. “The main thing I cannot stress enough is spay and neuter. That’s where it starts.”
Dawson also said, “The main reason that the shelters keep filling up more and more is because until people start spaying and neutering their animals, we won’t see the end of it.”
Each shelter agreed that another factor is pet owners not taking the responsibility for their pets in order to prevent them or their pets litters from ending up at a shelter or rescue.
“People will adopt pets when they are young and cute, but then they’ll get tired of them when they get old and just let them go,” said Sagety. “The problem that follows this is that they don’t get them fixed, and they are just off breeding more and more.”
Harman added, “It really is down to the responsibility of pet owners.”
As of right now, the code red announcement has helped to get some of the animals at the Mercer County shelter adopted, but it is still a dire situation right now.
“Right now, we’ve had some people come in and adopt, and we’ve sent some out to other places; but it seems like every time we get one adopted out, three more show up,” said Harman.
Harman says that at this very moment they do not foresee the shelter having to euthanize, but if the code red status does not resolve, it will come to that point.
Mercer County has reduced adoption fees with dogs being $20 and cats $10, and she said that has helped some, but not enough.
“We can house up to 54 animals, and we have some runs that have multiple animals in some, some in offices, and crates,” said Harman. “I try to make space anywhere I can, so I don’t have to euthanize.”
Along with the reduced rates, Mercer County is also doing an Empty the Shelter Bissell Event, a wait list, and are recommending other rescues in order to stop as much of the intake as possible.
Harman said they really need the public to help out and rescue, and they will continue working on moving some animals to make space in order to avoid euthanizing.
