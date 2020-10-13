PRINCETON – Members of the Mercer County Commission announced Tuesday that the Republican nominee who is running unopposed in November for prosecuting attorney will be appointed to temporarily fill the position after the current prosecutor leaves to accept another job in Kanawha County.
Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler submitted his letter of resignation Sept. 30 to the county commission. Sitler said that he decided to resign and accept employment in Kanawha County after he did not secure the Republican nomination for reelection last June. He will work as an assistant prosecutor in the new jurisdiction.
Attorney Brian Cochran won the Republican nomination for prosecuting attorney during the June elections. It was his first run for political office, and he will run unopposed in November because no Democrat filed to run for the position.
County Commission President Gene Buckner said Tuesday during the commission's October meeting that he had spoken to Cochran about being appointed to fill the position of county prosecutor after Sitler leaves office on Oct. 30. He will start work as prosecutor on Nov. 1.
According to the West Virginia Code, the commission must fill the prosecuting attorney’s position within 30 days. This person must be a member of the same political party as the official leaving office, County Commissioner Bill Archer said after Sitler submitted his resignation
Cochran takes up his duties as the county's new prosecuting attorney on Jan. 4, 2021, Archer said. Since he is in the same political party as Sitler, he can fill in the position temporarily.
Cochran was not immediately available for comment.
