PRINCETON — Attorney Brian Cochran unseated Mercer County Incumbent Prosecutor George Sitler Tuesday, winning the Republican nomination.
Cochran, in his first try for political office, will be unopposed in November since no Democrat filed to run for the position.
In the unofficial vote tally, Cochran captured 4.184 votes to Sitler’s 2,598.
Cochran, 51, of Princeton, is a former West Virginia State Trooper and an attorney for the Brewster Morhous firm in Bluefield.
An attorney for 13 years, Cochran was also the City of Bluefield’s attorney for several years.
He was a West Virginia State Trooper for 11 and a half years in Southern West Virginia, including in McDowell County for five years and in Nicholas County, before obtaining a law degree and moving to Mercer County.
He was also a city police officer in Grafton and a deputy sheriff.
Cochran said recently he has thought of being a prosecutor for several years and thought this was the time to run for the office.
He ran with the endorsement of several law enforcement organizations and had been critical of Sitler’s working relationship with law enforcement and results in drug cases.
“I think we have to be more effective in prosecuting drug dealers,” he said of his motivation to run. “I think we have to be more effective in communicating with police officers in building these cases from the ground up so we can have successful prosecutions.”
He also said he has also been concerned about how sexual abuse cases are handled.
“As a father, I have been concerned about the effectiveness” of the prosecution of child sexual abuse cases,” he said, pointing out a plea agreement in an “egregious” case that was “unacceptable.”
Cochran also said law enforcement officers “have a difficult time communicating with the prosecutor’s office about their cases,” especially related to drug cases.
Sitler was running on his experience. He was elected in 2016 after serving as assistant prosecutor since 2005. His experience covers 23 years, starting in the public defenders office in 1997 and eventually working as a magistrate and reaching the status of chief assistant prosecutor before being elected to his current position.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.