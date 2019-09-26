By Jessica Farrish
CNHI News W.Va.
BECKLEY — Natalie Cochran was arrested on Thursday morning on 26 federal charges that included wire fraud, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, bankruptcy fraud and giving a false oath in a bankruptcy proceeding.
Cochran, 38, a former pharmacist and a mother of two children, was arrested at her home before her children had left for school, according to statements made to media by her family.
"An hour or so later, (the kids) would've certainly been in school," her bankruptcy attorney Robert Dunlap said, following her morning arrest.
The case has been a high-profile one, with many following it closely on social media.
Police handcuffed Cochran and also placed chains on her feet before transporting her from the West Virginia State Police
