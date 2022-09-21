WELCH — The annual CoalTown Fall Festival is returning to the city of Welch.
Activities get underway today and continue through Saturday evening. Most of the events, particularly Friday evening and all-day Saturday, will be held on Main Street, near the Martha Moore Park.
Mayor Harold McBride said crews were still working Tuesday to get the carnival ready.
In addition to the carnival, activities this year will include hayrides, rock climbing, food vendors, inflatables, a zip line and more.
McBride said fireworks also will be launched Saturday night.
“We do have the CoalTown fall festival this weekend right here on Main Street,” McBride said. “Since I’ve been in (as mayor) for a couple of years, we try to do quite a bit. I hate to hear someone say there is nothing to do. We try to keep it going.”
McBride said Welch is growing, and has welcomed several new small businesses recently, including new restaurants. The fall festival is a way to bring citizens, particularly those who haven’t been to Welch in a while, back to the downtown area.
Other recent activities have included a Fourth of July party and a beach blast.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.