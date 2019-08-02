ELKHORN -— Clear summer weather featuring hot temperatures along the ground with cooler air in the skies above is a good environment for a natural phenomena that pulls dust, debris and even coal dust into the air.
A video of a whirlwind or dust devil captured on video by McDowell County resident Randy Walters was dubbed a “coalnado” when it sucked up local coal dust and became visible. Dust devils can form on days where there is hot air near the ground that rises quickly to meet the cooler air up above, according to meteorologist James Zvolensky with the National Weather Service in Charleston. The weather service’s Charleston branch handles forecasts for McDowell County.
“The higher it goes, the more it stretches,” Zvolensky said, who had watched the “coalnado” video. “You might not see it unless they’re over a coalfield.”
Dust devils differ from their tornado cousins.
“It’s essentially like a storm without clouds,” Zvolensky stated. “That’s one way to put it, I guess. That’s how storms form. You have an updraft, a down draft, then it collapses on itself.”
Such a storm without clouds is usually a short-term weather event.
“I can’t see them lasting more than five or 10 minutes,” Zvolensky estimated. “The coal one looked pretty extensive. While they usually last five to 10 minutes, but they can last a little longer; like a microburst, they can last 20 minutes before dissipating.”
As dust devils stretch like the “coalnado” in McDowell County, they spin faster. The meteorologist compared this faster spin to what happens when a spinning ice skater pulls in his or her arms; they spin faster when their arms are closer to their bodies.
Winds inside a dust devil are usually “pretty weak,” but they can reach speeds between 75 to 90 mph, Zvolensky stated. Even 75 mph can be the equivalent of a weak tornado, he added.
People sometimes run into dust devils for fun, but doing this when they’ve sucked up debris like coal dust isn’t a good idea, he added.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.