BLUEFIELD — The City of Bluefield is building a coalition involving the future use and improvements at Mitchell Stadium as well as the overall status of athletic facilities in general in the area.
City Manager Cecil Marson said on Tuesday at the City Board meeting city representatives met last week with officials from Bluefield, Va., Bluefield State College, Bluefield University and Mercer County Schools.
A “vision going forward” is being established, he said. “It was a good discussion… There needs to be a collective plan on what is needed and what is required to get there.”
Marson said the stadium offers the only artificial turf in the area and football, soccer, baseball and softball teams use it.
“We are happy to do it,” he said. “But it (planning for the future) must be a team effort going forward.”
Marson is setting up a meeting with Tazewell County officials as well.
Board member Daniel Wells was also at last week’s meeting.
“It was a great meeting,” he said. “We are better together than we are apart.”
Wells said the focus is on making it work for the city economically and everyone, giving athletes who use the stadium a chance to have an “awesome experience there.”
Mitchell Stadium is the home football stadium for Bluefield and Graham high schools, Bluefield University and Bluefield State College. Each of those pay a yearly fee to use the stadium and contracts need to be renewed for next year (season) soon.
The city owns the facility and the bulk of that money goes into the parking lot and a fund to replace the turf, which are both big-ticket items.
Upgrades are being planned, including a new sound system, new lighting and locker room improvements. With the rental fees financing parking lot improvements the turf and operations and upkeep, little is left for other expenditures.
“There is not really much in there for these other types of projects like sound, lights and locker rooms,” Marson said in a meeting earlier this month. “It’s also a bigger discussion with our tenants who go in there. Where does this thing go and what should the investment look like? That is the challenge.”
Everyone who uses the stadium wants it to look as good as possible and have as many upgrades as possible, a world class stadium, but they also want a bargain on rental fees, he added.
Marson said another meeting on the stadium is planned for March 9.
Bowen Field is also getting attention and this is part of a broader package to maximize athletic opportunities in the area.
Marson said Major League Baseball has envisioned a $2.5 million to $3 million investment at Bowen, a “vision of what the ball park could be. This is an initial discussion of what could be done.”
The ultimate goal is to have a “great sports complex” on Stadium Drive, he said, also taking a look at possible practice fields, tennis courts, and pickle ball courts.
But everyone who uses the facilities must work together to make it happen because it is too expensive for one entity to try to do on their own.
“This is something we are going to work on with our stakeholders and lay out what we need for kids’ sports,” he said. “It’s going to be a long road to get all of this.”
In the end, though, everyone benefits because it also brings people here, and revenue for businesses, he added.
