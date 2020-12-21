LEBANON, Va. — A resolution stressing the importance of the Coalfields Expressway as “absolutely critical to the economic development and diversification of” the far Southwest Virginia region was adopted Tuesday by the Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority Board (CFX Authority).
According to the resolution, the Commonwealth of Virginia and the federal government are being urged to “do all they can to cause the completion of the Coalfields Expressway in Virginia in as expeditious manner as possible for the benefit of the Commonwealth’s citizens in far Southwest Virginia.”
The action was taken during a recent meeting of the CFX Authority Board. The CFX Authority board was formed by the Virginia General Assembly in 2017 to improve the transportation into, from, within and through Southwest Virginia; to assist in regional economic development; and to generally enhance highway safety in the affected localities of Southwest Virginia. Appointments to that board were recently finalized by the state and the authority held its organizational meeting in October. The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority provides staff support to the authority board.
During the Dec. 15 meeting, the board unanimously accepted an offer by Delegate James W. “Will” Morefield II, R-Tazewell, for him to collaborate with his legislative counterparts in West Virginia and Kentucky on behalf of the authority with the goal of getting the Coalfields Expressway completed and connected in the tri-state area.
“It is imperative the Coalfields Expressways in Virginia, West Virginia, and Kentucky be completed as well as the King Coal Highway in West Virginia,” Morefield told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. “If Virginia’s entire section was completed tomorrow it would not significantly increase economic activity until we can connect to major interstate system.”
“This will only be achievable by connecting to West Virginia and Kentucky,” Morefield continued. “The same argument can be made for the proposed Expressway in McDowell County. I asked the Virginia CFX Authority to act as an official representative to start working with West Virginia and Kentucky officials with the hope of one day adopting a tri-state plan. I am confident that if we can adopt such a plan that will give all of us the ability to make a stronger argument for federal and state funding to complete the projects. It may take a long time to achieve, but I am willing to make every effort to ensure it is successful.”
The Virginia Department of Transportation has broken down the roadway’s construction into five phases, according to the CFX press release. The CFX Authority board designated the 6.4-mile Pound Connector as the first priority of the authority due to its impact on the Red Onion Industrial site in Dickenson County. A three-member committee comprised of J.H. Rivers, Scott Mullins and Don Baker was appointed to advance the project priority.
Authority members also agreed to ask CFX Authority Board Member James Keen to take the lead in speaking with coal operators along the proposed project route, especially in the Doe Branch and Slate Creek areas of Buchanan County,Va. to determine whether there might be some coal synergies related to development of the overall project.
The Coalfields Expressway, designated as U.S. Route 121 and a Congressional High Priority Corridor, is a proposed limited-access highway to provide a modern, safe and efficient transportation artery through the coalfields region of far Southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia.
The resolution adopted Dec. 15 noted the state of West Virginia recently opened the first leg of the Coalfields Expressway in that state, however, it points out, Virginia has no sections of the Coalfields Expressway funded or under construction except for a shared section with U.S. 460 in Buchanan County.
The resolution noted the completion of the Coalfields Expressway will open up new areas for economic development, including new business and industrial sites and improved access to existing business and industrial parks, thereby making the region much more competitive for economic development projects. Additionally, it noted the road would allow the region’s citizens much better access to employment, educational, workforce development and health care opportunities, according to CFX Authority officials.
The board also heard a presentation from the Virginia Department of Transportation on the proposed CFX alignment; and adopted bylaws to govern the CFX Authority Board going forward.
