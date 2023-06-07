WELCH — The city of Welch is once again hosting the Coalfields Cookoff celebration and West Virginia State BBQ Championship.
The activities begin Friday with vendors opening at 5 p.m. and live music at 7:30 p.m. A full day of events are then planned for Saturday, including food, music, vendors, a beer garden, BBQ tasting, ATV shows and more. The day culminates with the contest and BBQ awards beginning at 5:30 p.m., according to the city’s Facebook page.
The festival activities will be held at the Martha H. Moore Riverfront Park, which is located at 141 McDowell Street.
Hosted by the city of Welch and CoalTown, USA, the festival is free and open to the public. It will feature the WV State BBQ Championships, sanctioned by the Kansas City BBQ Society for pro and backyard BBQ cook teams, according to a festival press release.
Live music planned for the festival includes The Legacy: Motown Revue Friday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and the Last Chance Band on Saturday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Other activities planned for Saturday include a pancake breakfast hosted by the McDowell Chamber of Commerce from 7-11 a.m.; an ATV show and contests from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; an organ dedication at the Pocahontas Theatre in honor of the late Jason Grubb at noon; public BBQ tasting from 2:30-4:30 p.m.; and the contest and BBQ awards from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Pro teams participating in the contest include: Bayou Poker Smokers, Beef Pigs BBQ, D’Qued Barbecue (WV), Good Googly Goo BBQ, High on the Hog, Hold Your Horses BBQ, Mad Dog BBQ, Midlife BBQ, Muttley Crew BBQ, Off the Rack BBQ, One Eyed Pig BBQ, Poor Boys BBQ (WV), ShawnBo’s BBQ (WV), Smokecraft, Smoking Aces BBQ, Still Workin’ On It BBQ, Swig-N-Pig, and Under the Radar.
Backyard teams include: Bourbon & Blues BBQ, Buckeye Blue Smoke BBQ, Conviction BBQ, Dog Bite Barbecue (WV), Dogpatch Q, Gold-N-Blue Barbecue (WV), Grate Mate BBQ, Pinky Out BBQ, Que N Cue BBQ, Swine ’N’ Roses BBQ, T & S BBQ (WV), The Swine Doctor’s BBQ and Uncle Dubby’s Backyard BBQ.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.