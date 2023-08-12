EDITOR’S NOTE: The following story is one in a series focusing on the Appalachian coalfields during the region’s early days.
I once asked my mother, “What did you do when you were a teenager besides dancing the Charleston?”
“I lived with my Uncle Grat (Bowman) in Coalwood for the summers. He owned the concessions for baseball games and silent movies shown under a tent. I worked for him and that’s how my love for the game began.”
Coalfield baseball provided an exciting outlet for the athletes and residents of communities throughout the region. America’s favorite pastime had become entrenched as the coalfields’ favorite diversion by the turn of the 20th century. Sometimes teams were made up of local players who volunteered, so that even small coal camps had baseball teams.
Bramwell was an exception. The ball field at Shinbrier, formerly an apple orchard owned by the Bell family, was cleared and developed by an early coal operator who loved and played the game himself. He could recruit the best and provide a salary, room and board at the local hotel, The Bluestone Inn. By 1902, Bramwell was considered the best amateur team in the state, and credit was given to the “general manager, Edward Cooper, Esq., who has spared no expense in securing capable men.”
Interest in the Bramwell team, “the pride of this entire section,” was strong during the 1903 season, and the August three-game series between Bramwell and the “crack Portsmouth, Ohio, team” provided the kind of competition fans wanted. Portsmouth won the first game 7-2 and Bramwell won the second 5-4. By the third day of play, a large crowd was expected. Reportedly, between 2,000 and 3,000 “howling, rooting spectators” crowded the Bramwell ball field in Shinbrier. They were not disappointed, as the teams battled to a 7-7 tie game by the end of the ninth inning. The teams played on, into a tenth tied inning and then to a 10-10 score by the end of the eleventh inning. The game was called on account of darkness, resulting in shared honors by the teams because the game would not be played off. Fans who were disappointed in the called game still had seen what was referred to as “one of the greatest games of baseball ever played outside of the league.”
Competition was fierce among the coalfield teams, and one sportswriter recalled that the big rivalry was always between Bluefield and Bramwell. One 1936 story in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph looked back at an incident that helped describe what the early days of coalfield baseball were like, as well as the personalities of managers, coaches, players and fans. Ed Cooper took baseball seriously, but he was also a colorful owner of the Bramwell team. The story recounted how Pitcher Hydle Barr of Bluefield had shed a few tears after losing a game to Bramwell. At the next day’s rematch when Barr had taken his place as pitcher, “Mr. Cooper stepped from the Bramwell sideline, tossed a milk bottle with a baby nipple to Barr. The enraged pitcher took after Mr. Cooper as the latter escaped into the grand stand amid the cheers of the fans. During the excitement a man fell from his perch in a tree and broke his arm.” Clearly, Cooper had a great sense of humor.
Contemporary news articles about Cooper’s success as a team manager, his “painstaking efficiency” as a Congressman during the Great War and his business acumen managing holdings throughout the region, indicate that he was a man of many accomplishments.
Edward Cooper served as a U.S. Congressman for West Virginia’s Fifth District from 1915-1919. He ran for the U.S. Senate in 1924 but was forced to withdraw from that race due to illness. Despite his ill health and death in 1928, the ball field continued to be used for both the coalfield games and later, high school games. Cooper’s role as a pioneer in the early days of coalfield baseball was even mentioned among the numerous tributes written after his death. He was described as one of the “main supporters of the game” who “spared neither time nor expense keeping his favorite club out in front.”
The history of the Shinbrier “orchard” serves as a reminder of the impact of America’s favorite pastime in the Appalachian coalfields.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.