BRAMWELL — Resurfacing a road between towns in McDowell County and Mercer County is among the projects let out for bid Tuesday by the West Virginia Department of Highways.
The project would resurface a road between Coaldale in McDowell County and the Town of Bramwell, according to state DOH officials.
Eight paving projects are among 14 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday. The paving projects are part of a summer paving campaign being conducted by the WVDOH.
WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award contracts for these projects soon, state officials said.
“Under Gov. Jim Justice’s leadership, we have seen an increased focus on resurfacing and paving,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief of District Operations. “With money from the governor’s Roads to Prosperity program and other funding, we’ve been able to put together an aggressive paving plan.”
In the six years since Justice took office, the WVDOH has been able to pave 7,445 miles of West Virginia’s 27,700 miles of paved roads, he said.
“If we can keep up that pace, it will make a huge difference in the condition of our highways,” Pack said.
So far this season, the WVDOH has paved almost 502 miles of roadway, state officials said.
