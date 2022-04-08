WELCH – A canine ready to offer children comfort and sympathy became part of a local school's staff Friday during a pep rally with West Virginia's governor and first lady.
Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice visited Welch Elementary School to help introduce Coal, a male Labrador Retriever trained to be a therapy dog. Welch Elementary is the state's first school to receive a therapy dog through the new Friends With Paws program.
“We’re embarking on something really special,” Justice said. “Our amazing students are the reason for all of this. In this day and age, it can be pretty stressful to be a kid. But to have a little doggie like Coal at school, who loves everybody, all the time, it’s going to brighten our students’ spirits and warm their hearts like you can’t imagine.”
The Friends With Paws program is a partnership between the governor's office, the West Virginia Communities In School (CIS) Nonprofit and the state Department of Education. Therapy dogs like Coal will help by offering a comforting outlet for students facing trauma and other issues.
Cathy Justice said after the pep rally welcoming Coal that there are plans to place therapy dogs with other schools across the state.
