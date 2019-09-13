BRUSHFORK — The Bluefield Coal Show is not just a place exhibitors attend every two years to show off their products and learn about new equipment, innovations and technology.
It’s also a place where connections are formed and deals made.
For Greg Smith, president of Silver Spur Conveyors Inc., based in Raven, Va. (in Tazewell County), the coal show is a place he may have visited as an underground coal miner at one time, but never thought he would actually be an exhibitor.
But after starting a business by himself selling mining products from the back of a van, he now has 12 employees and a national market.
“We started in 1983,” he said. “I had been working underground in the coal industry and at that time mining was up and down and I had to provide for my family. The easiest way was just to start building something by myself.”
Smith said he started selling general mining supplies out of a van.
“I made it like a bread truck route,” he said, visiting a series of about 10 or 12 different mines a day. “Basically, I was faithful on that route and I joke about those guys probably feeling sorry for me. I wasn’t smart enough to quit so they started buying from me.”
Smith said he had a boxcar station set up at a place he kept the supplies in “and I used a 1976 Dodge one-ton van, selling right out of that van.”
Since he was consistent in his routes and times, it paid off.
“They knew when I was coming and they started counting on me being there,” he said. “They started buying what they needed off that van.”
It was during this time that he started understanding how broad the mining industry is.
“When I was growing up in Richlands I thought everybody who worked in the coal mines drove a coal truck or worked on a tram,” he said. “I didn’t think there was anything else to do. But then I got out and into this other stuff and discovered there is a lot of things out here (in the coal industry).”
By 1985, he was ready for a facility with an office and storage space.
Smith started out selling general supplies but got into conveyors because he did not like standing behind a desk all day and wanted to visit mines and other industries.
“So I swapped over in the mid-1990s to conveyors and I have been selling conveyor belts every since,” he said. “I have been able to diversify and we go into aggregates and wood pulp and the scrap metal business. We ship all over the country.”
Smith said he started getting belts wherever he could find them.
“Where mines shut down I would go in and buy their conveyors and all the belts and take the belts out,” he said, adding that he also formed relationships with large companies, like steel mills, that use many conveyor belts.
Smith started buying out conveyors in other businesses when they shut down or wanted to clean out stock in the conveyor products.
The result was a company that continued to grow from the back of a van to a permanent headquarters, a large inventory and a staff.
“We keep a huge supply of belts,” he said, adding that more than 450,000 feet of belts is on hand. “We also install and vulcanize (harden rubber or a similar material by treating it with sulfur at a high temperature) belts. We go to job sites and put it on and vulcanize it for them.”
Smith said his company handles belts of all sizes.
One roll of belts is on display at the coal show and some rolls weigh as much as 45,000 lbs.
The larger belts often go to the aggregate (rock quarry) industry, he said, as they need heavy-duty belts.
A used belt costs about half the price of a new one, he said, and people know up front what it is and have an idea of how long it will last.
“I look at belts like I do cars,” he said. “Everyone doesn’t need a Cadillac. As long as you are honest and up front with people, some may need a belt for six months or as long as a project is, so there’s no use for them paying top dollar for a new belt. Consequently, we keep repeat customers that way.”
Smith said technology has helped businesses grow and increase markets.
He was excited about the first pager coming out. “I thought, Lord have mercy, we are in business now. You can be contacted even on the road and you don’t have to stop and find a pay phone to check in.”
“Most younger people can’t remember before cell phones,” he said. “It was a different world.”
This year’s show is only the second time he has been set up at the show, although he has attended many shows.
“This is a good show, it’s a nice show,” he said. “We have been a success at this show. We have made a lot of contacts that have paid off.”
That means he will continue setting up at the coal show.
With his meager start and huge success, Smith does not consider himself an entrepreneur, though.
“Most of it’s been out of necessity to try to feed my family,” he said. “But you find your niche. You find a way to make it work. And I have been blessed to do that.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
