TAZEWELL, Va. — To celebrate and appreciate coal miner’s and their families, Delegate James W. Morefield and his wife April, hosted a free day at Lincolnshire Park on Saturday.
With coal miners recently being laid off in Buchanan and Tazewell Counties, the couple sought to give the miners a vacation at home. Due to the cutbacks, many miners and their families had to have their vacations nixed, thanks to the Morefield’s they still have a relaxing stay-cation.
“We wanted to ensure those employees and others unemployed had a place to take their children to enjoy at least one day together this summer,” Morefield said in a previous statement.
According to Morefield, over 400 miners are now out of work due to the closure of Blackjewel’s operations. Of these, roughly 150 of them reside in Tazewell and Buchanan counties.
During the relaxing day, the miners had free admission to the Aqua Park, located at Lincolnshire Park, and a free meal. According to the Parks and Recreation Director, Ruben Rosado, Morefield paid for the miners.
“Coal miners are underappreciated and it’s a tough job,” Rosado said, “I know some miners that work 12-hour shifts five days a week.”
With activities such as a pool, a playground, and the above-water aqua park, the guests had many opportunities to choose from. At the above-water aqua park, activities including kayaking, paddle boarding, and an inflatable obstacle course are available.
“This is to show appreciation. It’s not much compared to what they do,” Rosado said.
Blackjewel LLC, having filed bankruptcy, let go of miners due to this. After this, the company was listed for auction. The miners affected by the bankruptcy closure have been out of work since July 1.
After the bankruptcy declaration the 32 mines owned by the company, in the aforementioned states, were shut down.
