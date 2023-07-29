SWORDS CREEK, Va. – A company which is moving its headquarters to Tazewell County, Va., recently helped area students prepare for a new school year.
CNX Resources Virginia Operations employees were on hand Friday at Givens Elementary School in Swords Creek, Va., to hand out backpacks stocked with school supplies during the Stars Ministries annual back to school event.
In its Virginia operations, CNX Resources currently directly employs 67, as well as a contractor base of another 625 in the field. The company just recently announced an expansion of its Virginia headquarters and will be relocating that office to downtown Richlands, Va., where it anticipates adding an additional eight employees.
The backpacks, provided by the CNX Foundation, contained a notebook, colored pencils, a glue stick, eraser, hand sanitizer, chap stick and Clorox wipes — items requested by the Stars Ministries group.
Among the CNX employees participating in the event, or who helped to stuff the backpacks prior to the event, were Tracy Bailey-Barnett, Tony Ball, Kimberly Ball, Kelli Berry, Stephanie Blevins, Bryan Boyd, Sonny Ciampanella, Chris Hampton, Donna Hellas, Eric Hurt, Josh King, Rick Patton, Jason Richardson, Jose Smith, Ricky Smith, Beverly Webb and Chris VanDyke.
