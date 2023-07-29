Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.