BLUEFIELD — The Clover Club above the Railyard will present Stevie’s St. Paddy’s Day Soup-Off this weekend with help from Grants Supermarkets along with participation from the City of Bluefield and Citizens Building Supply.
Stevie’s St. Paddy’s Day Soup-Off takes place Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. at The Clover Club on 529 Commerce Street in downtown Bluefield. Tickets for the event are $10 and are available at eventbrite.com on the internet.
The First Annual Soup Cook-Off to be held on St. Paddy’s Day weekend where amateur chefs compete for the grand prize of $500 cash from Grant’s Supermarket. Additional prizes will be awarded for the people’s choice, and the winner of each of the four categories.
There will be live music from Long Point String Band, raffles and giveaways, green beer, craft beer, bounce houses food and a beer garden will be outside on Commerce Street, organizers said. Attendees will get to sample all the soups and vote on their favorites to receive the People’s Choice Award.
Since the pandemic, more people are cooking at home. The culinary skills of home cooks will be showcased with skills with an old-fashioned soup cook-off inspired by Railyard Kitchen Manager Steve Brown, who recently won 1st place in the SWVCC Soup Cook-Off.
The winning soup will be featured at the Railyard as the restaurant’s Soup of the Week.
The Railyard will also be collecting cans of soup for the Bluefield Union Mission. Attendees bringing five cans will receive a free souvenir event cup, $5 off admission or $5 off an event T-shirt.
