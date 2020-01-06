TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County School Board members aren’t ruling out possible plans for two closed elementary schools.
While there are no current plans for the closed schools, Springville Elementary and Raven Elementary, the board is maintaining ownership of the structures, according to board member David Woodard. The board is also holding out hope that the future could possibly bring the opportunity to reopen Springville.
“There’s a chance we might reopen that one [Springville]. Bluefield and Tazewell elementary are busting at the seams. There’s no room at either school if we have a large influx of students,” Woodard said.
The two schools were closed in 2018 after the county decided to consolidate students into a school with larger enrollment.
Though both structures have been maintained since their closing neither of them has been used for other business ventures. According to Woodard, the board is maintaining the former schools to ensure that they don’t become dilapidated.
“We are not relinquishing ownership of those buildings yet. We have discussed some possibilities. We’ve not really been public about them but we do intend to use them,” Woodard said.
As for reopening Springville Woodard and the board is waiting for word on the building of the Dominion Energy hydroelectric pump storage facility in Tazewell. This construction could bring workers which will, in turn, bring families. If this construction plan begins then the county may see an influx of students.
This $2 billion project would bring in over 2,000 construction jobs to the Tazewell area. The facility would also bring large tax revenue to the Southeast Virginia area.
The proposed site for the facility is located on the south side of East River Mountain.
As for the former Raven Elementary, the board is “not ready to let go because of economic development” opportunities, Woodard said. While there are no current plans for Raven Woodard stated that the board is open to hearing ideas.
According to Woodard, there is a legislative code that offers tax breaks for economic development ventures. Woodard stated that the board is more than willing to hear ideas that could fall under this tax break.
“There’s a code section about abandoned schools. If the county has anything to match any of our properties we’ll sit down and talk to them about it,” Woodard said, regarding ideas for no longer operating schools.
The county doesn’t hold ownership of all closed schools such as Pocahontas High School. After this school was closed the school board relinquished ownership of it in 2008. After ownership was turned over to the county the county sold the property in a blind auction.
