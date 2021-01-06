KEGLEY — Senior citizens sought their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at a local clinic while the Mercer County Health Department waited to see whether more vaccine would arrive soon and adjusted plans for getting it to the people needing it.
More vaccinations were offered in Mercer County while officials with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported four COVID-19 related deaths in Mercer County including a 76-year-old male, a 79-year-old female, a 60-year-old female and a 70-year-old male patient. This brought the county’s overall number of deaths to 58.
The number of active virus cases in Mercer County also has climbed to 1,584, according to the Mercer County Health Department.
“As the COVID-19 fatality count continues to rise, we must remember that these individuals are daughters, sons, mothers, fathers, neighbors and friends,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We owe it to them to continue the fight against this virus with preventive measures such as mask wearing, social distancing and washing hands.”
Statewide, 46 new virus-related deaths were reported Tuesday in West Virginia. No new local deaths were reported Tuesday in neighboring Southwest Virginia.
More COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Mercer County while case numbers continued to grow.
The Bluestone Health Care Center along Beckley Road received 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and contacted seniors 80 years old and older to make appointments. A small tent was set up outside the clinic where personnel greeted patients and collected their information. After the patients finished their forms, they honked their car horns. The completed forms would be taken into the clinic and a nurse wearing personal protection equipment (PPE) would come outside and vaccinate them. The recipients then waited 15 minutes in the parking lot to make sure they did not have any adverse reactions.
“I went to the Lewisburg hub and picked it up at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine,” said Susan Plumley, RN, director of quality and risk management.
Bluestone Health has 456 patients over the age of 80, Plumley said as more people arrived in the parking lot. Patients were called in advance until 100 appointments were made, and more were called so they could be alerted if somebody canceled his or her appointment and a vaccine dose became available. The appointments were confirmed before the vaccinations got underway. People who could not attend Tuesday’s vaccinations can receive their first shots when a second round is scheduled.
“We worked through the list and confirmed with them whether they were coming or not,” she stated.
Plumley said that the West Virginia National Guard notifies her, the health care association and the association’s CEO Linda Hutchens when vaccine is available for pickup. A date for when the next shipment will be available had not be set Tuesday.
“The only (vaccine) that we got is for health care workers and 80 and above,” she said. “We’ve had no word on any other age groups at this time.”
The vaccinations were scheduled to start at 1 p.m., but they began at 11 a.m. because some seniors were concerned about a forecast for snow, Plumley said.
Cecil Reed, 91, of Princeton said he liked the way that the vaccinations were organized.
“Well, you don’t have to spend all day waiting on it,” he stated. “I didn’t even know they stuck the needle in me.”
In another parking space, Scarlet Lowery of Princeton had driven her friend, 96-year-old Juanita Jennings of Camp Creek, to the Bluestone clinic.
“I think they are doing a fantastic job,” Lowery said while they waited the 15 minutes after Jennings was vaccinated. “The girls are very professional, kind and sympathetic.”
At the Mercer County Health Department in Green Valley, drive-through COVID-19 testing was underway Tuesday. Free drive-through testing will be available again today from noon to 3 p.m., according to Administrator Brenda Donithan.
The health department used 100 doses of Moderna vaccine Monday. Hundreds of seniors arrived, but many had to be turned away when the vaccine was used up. Donithan recalled that one woman told her how she had been waiting since 5 a.m.; the vaccinations were scheduled to start at 9 a.m.
“Possibly (today) we may be getting several hundred doses. We’re still waiting to hear for sure on that,” Donithan said. “We’re hoping that we’ll get a lot. Maybe between 500 to 700 or 750, but we won’t know until that final ‘here it comes.’”
If the health department receives a large vaccine shipment, drive-through vaccinations could be done at the Brushfork National Guard Armory because of its large parking lot, she said. The Moderna vaccinations would be for people 80 and older.
“And if we get a large quantity, we will probably do our drive-through at the armory because it’s bigger and we want to try and get people out of the road,” Donithan said. “We’ll be able to bring them in and then you still have more (room) to let them get their vaccination and then wait in the parking lot to make sure they don’t have a reaction. That gives us more room and since we had such a good turnout (Monday), that will be able to do more people.”
The health department will not be taking appointments ahead of time. People seeking a vaccine would be given a number when they arrive, she said.
“They’ll have to count everybody in the car to make sure they’re eligible and make sure they’re the right age,” Donithan said.
“We won’t be doing appointments on this one just due to the fact that we probably won’t have time. Since we’re going to get a large quantity, we may not have to,” she stated. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to serve everybody who comes to it.”
A date had not been set Tuesday. When a new date is set for vaccinations, it will be announced in local media and on Facebook, she said.
