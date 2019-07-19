BLUEFIELD —Josh Cline, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, is stepping down from that position.
Cline said he has been offered and accepted the role of vice president of Institutional Advancement at Bluefield College, his alma mater.
“I am looking forward to the new position,” he said. “It’s going to be good.”
Cline, who was assistant manager for the City of Bluefield before taking over the reins of the Greater Bluefield Chamber of Commerce in April 2017, also became the Interim President/CEO of the Princeton-Mercer County Chamber of Commerce following the retirement of former President/CEO Robert Farley in April 2018.
Cline helped guide the merger of the two chambers in Bluefield and Princeton, and that merger became effective In January, when he was named president and CEO.
“I was very happy here and continue to be,” he said of the chamber. “I had a conversation with the college and they approached me about the position and what it could be. Bluefield College is my alma mater and I have a lot of love for and care about the college. I saw it as an opportunity in my professional career.”
Cline said he will depart the chamber on Aug. 16 and a search is starting for his replacement.
He also said he will be on hand to help out with the upcoming Bluefield Coal Show in September
