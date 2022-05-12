RICHLANDS, Va. — Clinch Valley Medical Center received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This national distinction recognizes Clinch Valley Medical Center’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.
Clinch Valley Medical Center’s CEO Peter Mulkey said, “This honor is a testament to our entire healthcare team’s commitment to providing high-quality health care to the communities we serve. Receiving the ‘A’ grade is a confirmation of our staff’s dedication to caring for all patients in the safest environment possible.”
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
“As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of Clinch Valley Medical Center for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”
To see Clinch Valley Medical Center’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook, and via its newsletter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.