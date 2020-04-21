RICHLANDS, Va. — Clinch Valley Health is placing eight percent of its hospital employees on temporary leave and adjusting its hours as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues, hospital officials announced Monday.
“As our hospital continues to respond to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we remain focused on taking care of our patients, taking care of our people, and preventing the spread of disease,” Director of Marketing and Communications Sarah Bailey said a press release Monday.
Bailey said that like all hospitals, in addition to fighting COVID-19 on the front lines of patient care, Clinch Valley Health has to manage the business impact it is experiencing due to significant decreases in volume and the utilization of services.
“Declines in utilization are a result of people staying home and practicing smart social distancing, and also because of our decision to reschedule elective and non-urgent procedures, when clinically feasible, in an effort to preserve critical resources needed to care for patients during this global pandemic,” she said.
“As a result, we have made the difficult decision to place eight percent of hospital employees on temporary leave with partial pay equaling 25 percent of their salary for their time on leave,” Bailey stated. “Employees on leave will continue to be enrolled in benefits as they are today. We also have been adjusting the hours of our staff to align to the volume and acuity of patients we are seeing – a practice that is commonly used among hospitals, and is being leveraged to a greater extent right now.”
Additionally, hospital officers are taking 10 percent salary reduction for the next two months, Bailey said. Clinch Valley Health’s operating partner, LifePoint Health, has implemented a 30 percent salary reduction for its CEO and Executive Leadership Team for a minimum of two months, and reductions between five to 20 percent for all employees at the LifePoint Health Support Center.
“These are very hard decisions to make, and we are incredibly sensitive to the impact they have on our employees,” she stated. “However, these are necessary measures to ensure we are maximizing our resources and supporting our teams on the front lines of battling COVID-19.”
“We are hopeful that we will be able to welcome our employees back to their positions and full schedules soon. Until then, we are grateful to be able to offer them support through LifePoint Health’s CORE Crisis Initiative. CORE, which was created with the purpose of Connecting Our Resources to Employees, is a comprehensive response to how the pandemic is impacting LifePoint employees across the nation,” she said.
The CORE Crisis Initiative includes resources such as the partial pay for employees on temporary leave described above, as well as COVID-19 sick pay, child and elder care stipends, and unlimited EAP services. It also includes access to LifeCare Disaster Recovery Fund, which provides emergency support to employees facing serious financial hardship, Bailey said. A portion of LifePoint and hospital leaders’ salary reductions will help fund a donation LifePoint will make to the LifeCare Disaster Recovery Fund for employees in need.
“We thank our staff members across departments for their work in keeping one another and our patients safe during this unprecedented time, and we thank our community for their ongoing support of our heroic staff,” Bailey said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.