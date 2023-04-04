BLUEFIELD, Va. — Clinch Valley Health is now providing more health care choices for families living in the Bluefield area.
Clinch Valley Health recently announced the opening of the new practice Clinch Valley Family & Specialty Care of Bluefield. The new clinic is located on Leatherwood Lane in Bluefield, Va., a heavily-traveled thoroughfare between Bluefield College, shopping centers and recreational activities.
A ribbon cutting celebration for the new health clinic was held on March 31, 2022, by the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias.
“We envisioned Clinch Valley Family & Specialty Care of Bluefield as a new choice of healthcare for Bluefield, and as such, we made sure to include additional space for family physician offices, as well as resources and access to medical specialists, and community education,” Peter Mulkey, CEO of Clinch Valley Health, said in a news release.
Wendy Lawless, FNP recently joined Clinch Valley Health’s team and will be providing primary care to patients at Clinch Valley Family & Specialty Care of Bluefield.
“We are thrilled to add Wendy to our Bluefield team,” Mulkey added. “Wendy has been part of the Bluefield healthcare community for several years. Her passion for high-quality primary care and women’s health will certainly be a valuable addition to our team.”
Lawless has been in nursing for more than 10 years and has experience in a number of fields including emergency department, dialysis, case management and hospice, according to Clinch Valley Health. She has an undergraduate degree from Bluefield State College and a graduate degree from Walden University. Lawless has been married for 25 years and has four children and five grandsons.
“I am very much looking forward to continuing my career as a family nurse practitioner at Clinch Valley Family and Specialty Care of Bluefield,” Lawless said.
Lawless specializes in women’s, children’s and general health, immunizations, sick visits, blood pressure, diabetes and arthritis.
The orthopedic specialty clinic is led by Walid Azzo, MD, PhD, FAAOS and Kayla McCroskey, FNP-C.
Azzo came to Clinch Valley Health after serving the Bluefield area for more than 25 years. He is board certified in orthopedics. He specializes in robotic and muscle-sparing knee and hip joint replacement, hand and foot surgery, sports medicine, shoulder and rotator cuff surgery, musculoskeletal trauma and fracture care, osteoporosis evaluation and treatment, arthroscopic surgery and workers comp. He will see patients at his office at Clinch Valley Family & Specialty Care of Bluefield as well as Clinch Valley Physicians Associates.
McCroskey is originally from the Bluefield, Va. area. She received her undergraduate degree at Bluefield State College and her Master of Science in Nursing was completed at Bluefield University. She specializes in sports medicine, musculoskeletal trauma and fracture care, musculoskeletal ultrasound, osteoporosis evaluation and treatment and conservative treatment of joint pain involving the shoulder, elbow, hand, hip, knee and ankle.
The new clinic is now open and accepting patients. It can be reached by calling 800.424.DOCS or visit ClinchValleyHealth.com
In addition to the new clinic in Bluefield, Clinch Valley Health also includes Clinch Valley Medical Center in Richlands, Va.
Clinch Valley Medical Center is a 175-bed acute care hospital with a growing integrated network of care that offers many services close to home, according to the hospital’s website.
