Richlands — Clinch Valley Health and Richlands High School representatives met last week to iron out details about a new healthcare career outreach program beginning this fall at Richlands High School.
Clinch Valley Health will send representatives on a regular basis to talk with students and teachers about healthcare career paths and training requirements.
The program’s objective is to introduce clinical positions like radiographers, nuclear medicine technologists, sonographers, radiation therapists, respiratory therapists, phlebotomists, and telemetry technologists.
Clinch Valley Health’s CEO Peter Mulkey said, “We find that high school students are familiar with nurses and physicians. Our goal is to introduce more clinical and nonclinical healthcare choices to the RHS students and have people from the hospital talk about their training and career path. The high school students may learn of a potential career option that they did not was available.”
Richlands High School Biology Teacher Melissa Addison is excited to offer the guest speakers from Clinch Valley Health to her students.
Addison said, “Students love to have someone come in and talk about how the lessons we are learning in the classroom will be applied in the real world. As an educator, I want my students to love school and I must find that something to ignite the students’ passion.”
