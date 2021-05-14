PRINCETON — Police often see the fatal results when motorists fail to use their seat belts, so starting today the West Virginia Coalfields Highway Safety Program is reminding drivers and their passengers that seat belts can save their lives.
The 2021 Click It or Ticket Campaign runs in West Virginia from today until May 31, and the program’s National High Visibility Enforcement component will take place from May 24 to June 6. This is a collective effort not only statewide but nationwide and is sponsored by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Failing to wear seat belts is a primary offense in West Virginia. The message of this year’s campaign is that using seat belts is the simplest way to reduce injuries and possibly save lives during a crash. In 2019, over 9,000 occupants were killed in crashes across the country that were not buckled up.
Sgt. Adam M. Ballard with the West Virginia Coalfields Highway Safety Program said that seat belt use varies from area to area.
“On the surveys we’ve done in Mercer County, we average about 90 percent drivers and passengers actually wearing seat belts,” he said. “When you move into other counties like McDowell and Mingo, it drops significantly to 70 percent or less. When the population is greater, there’s better seat belt usage.”
In the further out stretches of Mercer County and other areas with less traffic, the rate of seat belt usage declines, Ballard said. This decrease coincides with greater fatality rates. Seat belt use increases, and fatalities decrease, on more heavily-traveled roads. Drivers in more rural areas are more relaxed about wearing seat belts.
“They’re more comfortable with their situation, and in an instant things can change,” he said.
Not using seat belts “is one of the highest factors” when there is a fatal crash, Ballard added. Drivers and passengers are more likely to be ejected out an open window or even through a windshield.
“From what we’ve seen statistically across the state, it’s even worse at night, from dusk to dark,” he stated. “Roughly 60 percent of the time at night when there’s fatalities, they’re unbuckled.”
Officers hear a variety of excuses when they initiate a traffic stop and see that people are unbuckled.
“Most of the time, it’s just their habit that they don’t normally wear it,” Ballard said. “Occasionally if they’ve just pulled out from a restaurant or a store, they forgot. Other times they say, ‘I don’t like to wear it. It’s not comfortable’ or ‘It’s my right not to wear one.’”
The Click It or Ticket program’s goal is not to hand out more tickets, but to encourage seat belt use and save lives, NHTSA officials said.
