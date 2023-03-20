By Mary Catherine Brooks
CNHI News W.Va.
While the current West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program’s Click It or Ticket campaign runs through March 19, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department works every day to increase safety for the motoring public, according to Sheriff Brad Ellison.
The high-visibility enforcement campaign is part of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program’s year-long efforts to increase seat belt usage in West Virginia and is part of a statewide ramp-up effort ahead of the annual national Click It or Ticket mobilization in May.
Funding, through the state Governor’s Highway Safety Program program, provides money for overtime hours for officers while they patrol roads to increase driver safety awareness, Ellison said.
The department has deputies on the roads all over the county, Ellison noted.
Those deputies are looking for an array of traffic violations, including seat belts, child safety, DUI, reckless driving, driving suspended, school zones, among others, he explained.
Officers will also be checking to make certain that children are properly buckled into a child safety seat, Ellison emphasized.
The Child Passenger Safety law is a primary enforcement law, which means law enforcement officers can ticket the driver if a child is not properly restrained in an approved child safety seat.
Motor vehicle crashes are a leading killer of children. In 2017, a child under 13 was involved in a passenger vehicle crash every 32 seconds, according to the Governor’s Highway Safety Program’s Child Passenger Safety Program statistics.
Correctly buckling a child into a car seat, booster seat, or seat belts can make all the difference in whether that child survives a car accident.
If a child is improperly buckled into a safety seat, that can cause more injury than if they were not in a car seat, according to officials. Correctly using car seats, that are both size-appropriate as well as age-appropriate, is the best way to keep children safe, officials maintain.
“When it comes to car seats, one size definitely does not fit all,” Ellison noted.
Nearly half (46 percent) of child car seats are misused, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department has two officers specially trained in child car seat safety. The deputies can show parents and grandparents the proper way to buckle a child into a car seat, as well as if they are using the proper seat, Ellison said.
“Seat belts most definitely save lives,” Ellison emphasized.
“Wearing a seat belt may not prevent you from being injured; but, more often than not, it will stop you from being killed,” he said.
“We want every person – front seat and back, drivers, passengers, or a child in a car seat – to be properly restrained, every time they travel in a vehicle,” Gov. Jim Justice emphasized.
In 2020, 47 percent of all passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in West Virginia were unrestrained. To help save lives, we need to step up seat belt enforcement, day and night.”
“Our seat belt usage increased to 92.5 percent in 2022,” noted Bob Tipton, GHSP director. “While we are pleased with this increase, we will keep working until every person in every vehicle is correctly buckled up.
“A seat belt is your best protection against death or injury should you be in a vehicle crash,” Tipton said.
People who live in rural areas might believe their crash exposure is lower; however, in 2020, 64 percent of total vehicle fatalities in West Virginia occurred in rural locations, compared to 36 percent in urban locations.
Law enforcement officers across West Virginia will be out in full force during the statewide mobilization, ticketing violators who are caught traveling without a correctly buckled seat belt or transporting unrestrained children.
The statewide seat belt campaign is aimed at enforcing seat belt use to help keep all vehicle occupants safe.
“At our current seat belt usage rate, unrestrained drivers or passengers have a 20.10 times higher likelihood of being killed if they are in a crash,” Tipton said.
“The reality is: seat belts save lives. Click It or Ticket isn’t about citations; it’s about saving lives. Not buckling up is not worth the risk,” Tipton emphasized.
“Wearing your seat belt is required by law,” according to officials. “Don’t just buckle up to avoid a ticket. The values of our families’ and friends’ lives in West Virginia are priceless – infinitely higher in value than the $25 violators pay if ticketed.
“If you are caught driving while unbuckled and you get a ticket, look at it as your wakeup call. A ticket is far less expensive than paying with your life or the lives of your family and friends.”
The purpose of the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program is to encourage, promote, and support highway safety across West Virginia. through the implementation of federally mandated and funded highway safety improvement measures.
The Governor’s Highway Safety Program’s reflects a commitment to ensuring the safety of travelers.
raising awareness of common dangerous driving conditions, according to a press release. Program safety initiatives aim to decrease impaired and distracted driving, increase seat belt and child safety seat usage, target speed reduction, among other goals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.