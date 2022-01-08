BLUEFIELD — The “Prince of Parody” played to one of his biggest crowds in Bluefield earlier in his career, and after a hiatus he is returning to kick off his touring schedule this year..
Cledus T. Judd gained fame in the 1990s for not only his parodies of country songs but also his Jerry Clower style storytelling humor.
Judd, along with the Glenn Baker Band, will present the “This Judd’s For You 2022” show at the National Guard Armory in Brushfork on Jan. 29.
“It is so fitting this is happening,” Judd said in a Thursday interview. “My career had just taken off and they had booked a show in Bluefield (in 1997). I had never heard of Bluefield.”
But after that performance, he never forgot about this area.
“They were lined up around the building,” he said of the crowd at that concert. “It was the biggest crowd I had every played before in my career, right here in Bluefield. The timing of me doing this again is really good.”
Judd said he hopes to see a repeat performance of the support on Jan. 29 as he is jumpstarting his career after taking a break from touring to be with his kids, as well as at the time ending about 18 years of substance abuse.
“I had a great run for a long time and had a wonderful career, more than I ever thought I would ever get to do,” he said of his 18 years on the road.
But the birth of his daughter as well as a combination of substance abuse and seeing his career decline made him decide to change his life.
“I wanted to be a full-time dad to my daughter,” he said, and he did not want to see his career fade. “If I can’t do it the way I want, I won’t do it all.”
Judd said he never lost his love of what he does and he “dabbled” in the business during that time, announcing his full retirement in 2015. However, that changed when his kids and step-children were old enough “not to be wanting to hang out with parents,” and he began an entrance back into the music world in 2018.
“But my full-time stars on Jan. 29,” he said. “It’s time to do it.”
Judd , who described himself as a cross between Weird Al Yankovic and Jerry Clower, said the timing is good because he has seen a resurgence of the popularity of 1990s music and entertainment.
He has parodied many songs and will perform them on Jan. 29, including Toby Keith’s s “How Do You Like Me Now?” with “How Do You Milk a Cow?” Another Keith parody was “I Love NASCAR”, based on Keith’s “I Love This Bar” and Keith was a guest vocalist for that one.
Judd is the first to admit he is not a good singer, but with his music and style, audiences never minded that.
They also found his humor appealing.
“I am not a stand-up comedian,” he said. “I am a storyteller.”
His stories are for families, he said, and do not include offensive material.
Besides the entertainment, Judd said it is also important to him to share his story of drug addiction with the audience.
“I want to entertain them and make them laugh, but I want them to feel something while they are there,” he said, especially anyone who may be struggling with addiction.
“I speak frequently to recovery groups and in churches,” he said, adding that he wants people to know that he is “one of them” and everything he says is from the heart.
Judd said people should also know there is always hope, and for him, the love for his daughter was stronger than his addiction to cocaine and crystal meth, which at times almost drove him to suicide.
But he learned he would rather be “broke and happy” than live with what can come with making a lot of money and being “successful.”
He said he is excited to perform here, but has been back many times since that 1997 concert because he has friends here, including former state Senate President and businessman Bill Cole.
“He is one of my best friends,” Judd said. “I love the town. Good people, nice, friendly folks.”
For Glenn Baker, the Jan. 29 performance will also be part of his return to music after a hiatus.
The Illinois native learned to sing in church and loved to sing in a Gospel quartet, but when he graduated from high school he had to choose between a wrestling or music scholarship.
“I didn’t want to be a sissy singer,” he said in an interview on Wednesday, so he chose wrestling.
But after injuries and shoulder surgeries from wrestling, that ended and he married and joined the U.S. Army, serving in Desert Storm in Iraq.
After that, he turned to music again and started touring with a group, before taking time off after a divorce.
But he eventually picked up a microphone again and in recent years formed the Glenn Baker Band.
“My songs are more heartfelt,” he said, and many of them focus on God, country, family and “just good fun.”
His most popular video is “Freedom,” which covers an appreciation of being free and also of soldiers who fight to make that happen.
In fact, Baker works with the SoldierStrong organization to help improve the lives of veterans.
Baker said his music has nothing to do with politics though.
“I don’t care about whether it’s a Democrat or Republican,” he said. “What matters to me is freedom, country, God and being pro-American.”
Baker said his six-member band will also be filming a music video here..
“We are going to shoot a video in downtown Bluefield on Jan. 26,” he said, and the process of lining up the locations will be under way next week.
“We are looking for people who want to dance,” he said, including all styles, from square dancing to hip-hop.
The details of how local people can be part of that will be released soon.
The “This Judd’s For You 2022” concert will start at 8 p.m. on Jan. 29 with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now at $23 each and can be purchased online at outhousetickets.com.
