CLAYPOOL HILL, Va. — A major intersection upgrade is coming to Tazewell County.
The Virginia Department of Transportation has approved a $10 million award to improve the Claypool Hill Interchange, which is one of the most dangerous and congested intersections in the county.
“We have received a substantial award from VDOT where they are going to do what we call the big fix for the Claypool Hill intersection,” Charlie Stacy, the board’s Eastern District representative, said. “It is a multi-million dollar fix.”
Stacy said the board had been searching for solutions to the heavily congested interchange.
The Claypool Hill community is home to a number of businesses both big and small, including Wal-mart, Lowes and the Claypool Hill Mall. Traffic along the four-lane corridor tends to become congested near the top of the hill at the red-light interchange.
The $10 million VDOT funding award is coming from the Commonwealth’s “Smart Scale” program, according to Tazewell County Administrator Eric Young.
“This is based on our second application submitted in 2021,” Young said. “Planning will begin in 2024 and construction sometime in 2027.”
Young said the current plan will add a turn lane in the Eastbound lane of US 460, bearing toward US 19 going to Bristol and another turn lane from the Westbound Lane of 19/460 exiting onto 460 West towards Richlands.
“This should allow traffic in both directions turning right to flow without stopping at the traffic light,” Young said. “This will be a major improvement to one of the most dangerous and congested intersections in the county.”
Stacy said the improvement project should help in addressing traffic congestion from Walmart to the top of Claypool Hill.
“That’s some big money,” Stacy said of the $10 million award. “So we are excited about that.”
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
