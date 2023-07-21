By JEFF HARVEY
for the Daily Telegraph
PRINCETON — After nearly 30 years of service to Princeton, City Clerk Ken Clay will be retiring from his post effective July 31.
A native of Trap Hill in Raleigh County, Clay came to Princeton in 1989.
“We came down here when I received a pastoral appointment to the Princeton Free Methodist Church. I was there until 1993 when I received a letter transferring me to Huntington. We didn’t want to move again so I resigned from the ministry,” he said.
His career with the city began when he applied for and was appointed to the new position of City Court Clerk, effective Feb. 14, 1994.
“Basically, I set the docket, handled the arraignments and took the fines,” he said.
His involvement with city court later saw him named municipal judge, a position he served in for 16 years.
In February 1996, Clay applied for the vacant city clerk job and was named to the post later that year. With the exception of military service in Iraq from September 2003 to March 2005 with the West Virginia Army National Guard and a brief period during his tenure as city manager, he has served in the position since.
Clay served as assistant city manager both before and after his tenure as city manager.
As city clerk, he recorded the minutes of every city meeting and prepared resolutions and proclamations, among other duties.
“I’ve enjoyed my work with the city but I’d like to stay home and spend time with my wife, children and grandchildren, work on projects around the house and do some hunting and fishing,” he said.
Clay served 21 years in the West Virginia National Guard, retiring in 2006.
