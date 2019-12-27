BLUEFIELD — Local students will start the year 2020 amidst new surroundings when classes get underway in Mercer County’s newest elementary school.
Mountain Valley Elementary School’s grand opening will be celebrated Jan. 3, 2020. Crews with Mercer County Schools are currently moving some classroom equipment into the new facility along Blue Prince Road.
Students will start attending Mountain Valley Elementary on Jan. 6, 2020 when they return from Christmas break, according Mary Alice Kaufman, a member of the Mercer County Board of Education. The new school is replacing the old Ceres Elementary School and Cumberland Heights School; both of these schools were closed on Dec. 20.
“As we speak, the maintenance crews are moving the things (teachers) are taking with them,” Kaufman said Thursday.
Items being moved to the new school include things such as science class equipment. Mountain Valley Elementary’s first students will have new furniture when they arrive in their classrooms, she said.
“And it’s really a beautiful place,” Kaufman added. “It’s really state of the art. It will be a state of the art opportunity.”
Mercer County has needed a replacement for Ceres and Cumberland Heights schools for a long time, she said. More than one presentation was submitted the West Virginia School Building Authority before Mercer County Schools had the funds needed to build a new school in Green Valley.
“I guess we submitted a proposal three times before they agreed that we needed it badly,” Kaufman said.
Mountain Valley School has modern security features such as controlled access to the building and security cameras. Its design also includes separate rooms for the gymnasium and the cafeteria. At both Ceres and Cumberland Heights schools, one room had to double as a cafeteria and gymnasium.
Another design feature will allow the community to use the school after the children go home. Classroom space can be closed off, leaving the gym and nearby restrooms open for use during community events at the school, Superintendent Deborah Akers said during a media tour of the facility.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.