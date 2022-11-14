STAFF REPORTS
CNHI News W.Va.
CLARKSBURG — November 20 marks the 54th anniversary of one of most tragic mining disasters in U.S. history.
On Saturday, Nov. 19 from 1-2:30 p.m., the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library will commemorate the Farmington No. 9 mine explosion as part of their author series.
Bonnie E. Stewart, author of “No. 9: The Farmington Mine Disaster,” presents Number 9: Commemoration of the Farmington Mine Disaster, a community discussion and question and answer session at the library at 404 W. Pike St. in downtown Clarksburg.
“The Author Series is always committed to presenting a wide array of programs that bring the community together,” Author Series organizer and Library Manager Julia Todd said. “The Number 9 Mine disaster was a horrific tragedy in our region and holding a commemoration allows us to remember and reflect on those we have lost.”
At approximately 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 20, 1968, an explosion ripped through the Consol No. 9 coal mine, just north of Farmington West Virginia where 98 miners were at work.
Twenty-one miners escaped, 78 remained trapped and ultimately perished and 19 bodies have never recovered. While the cause of the explosion was never determined, the disaster led to the passage of mine safety laws including the 1969 Coal Mine Safety and Health Act, which created the Mine Safety and Health Administration.
“I had the opportunity to attend a previous presentation by Bonnie Stewart on the Number 9 tragedy that left me deeply moved,” Todd said.
For those who cannot attend in-person, Stewart’s presentation will be available via Zoom.
For information on how to register, go to the Clarksburg-Harrison County Library website, clarksburglibrary.org/author-series or call 304-627-2236 extension 128.
Number 9: Commemoration of the Farmington Mine Disaster is sponsored by the Cultural Foundation of Harrison County. and the Friends of Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library.
