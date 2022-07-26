Gov. Jim Justice added the state abortion law issue to his scheduled special session of legislators that started Monday, but no action was reported on the first day of the session.
Justice issued a proclamation adding the controversial item, saying it is needed “to clarify and modernize the abortion-related laws currently existing as part of the West Virginia Code, to ensure a coherent, comprehensive framework governing abortions and attendant family services and support to expecting mothers to provide the citizens of this state more certainty in the application of such laws.”
“From the moment the Supreme Court announced their decision in Dobbs, I said that I would not hesitate to call a special session once I heard from our legislative leaders that they had done their due diligence and were ready to act,” Justice said in the announcement. “As I have said many times, I very proudly stand for life and I believe that every human life is a miracle worth protecting.”
However, Justice has said the West Virginia abortion laws from the 1800s that basically bans all abortions and includes felony penalties (three to 10 years in jail) for providers as well possibly for mothers are “archaic” and need to be modernized.
Justice’s decision to add the abortion issue to the agenda came on the heels of Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on Monday formally filing a notice of appeal of a preliminary injunction on the state abortion law as well as opening appellate brief and a motion for expedited proceedings on the appeal to the state Supreme Court of Appeals.
The Attorney General is asking the Supreme Court to overturn the injunction.
“This starts the process of correcting this erroneous ruling by a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge that did nothing but jeopardize the innocent lives of unborn babies,” Morrisey said. “I have a duty to defend the laws of the state, and this law currently on the books calls for the protection of innocent lives. As a strong pro-life advocate, I take that very seriously.”
Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera Salango on July 18 granted a preliminary injunction on the enforcement of the 1880s law.
Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and left abortion rights decisions to the states, Morrisey wrote a legal opinion saying that 1800s law is now enforceable, leading to the the Kanawha County lawsuit.
Justice had said for weeks the laws must be clarified, but was waiting to call a special session to make sure legislators had time to do their legal homework and were ready to present those clarifications.
Speculation is any possible penalties for a mother would be removed, but whether any exceptions for an abortion will be included, other than to save the life of the mother, is still up the air.
In Morrisey’s initial legal opinion after Roe v. Wade he said the “West Virginia Legislature is strongly advised to amend the laws in our state to provide for clear prohibitions on abortion that are consistent with Dobbs. A legislative session will need to focus on several crucial areas.”
According to Morrisey, those areas are:
• Specifying the acts that are subject to criminal prosecution and determining whether a woman should be subject to prosecution.
• Determining the nature of any exceptions.
• Addressing how the Legislature may wish to define the scope of medical practice related to restrictions or eliminations of the use of abortifacients (drugs to induce aboritions).
• Development of a stronger enforcement regime to ensure that laws are uniformly applied in all counties, including appropriate civil tools to deter lawbreaking.
- Assessing the need for additional changes in the law regarding reporting or other matters.
But Morrisey also that, in accordance with Dobbs, an abortion exception should always include saving the life of the mother.
Justice initially had called the special session to only consider his proposal to reduce West Virginia’s personal income tax by an aggregate of 10 percent.
The Governor said his proposal puts $254 million back in the pockets of West Virginians, and provides “immediate relief to combat rampant inflation.”
The proposal puts West Virginia on a pathway to eventually eliminate the Personal Income Tax entirely, which would drive “phenomenal growth to our state for generations to come,” he said.
However, some opposition has emerged as the Senate has prioritized ending the equipment and inventory taxes as well as the vehicle personal property taxes and reimbursing counties for money lost if the taxes end.
An amendment to the state’s Constitution is on the ballot in November asking voters to give the authority to legislators to end those local taxes.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
