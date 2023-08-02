PRINCETON — A civil trial was set for June 30, 2024 in one of three court cases involving mobile home parks, their permitting and higher lot rents for mobile home parks in Mercer County.
In November 2022, Mountain State Justice (MSJ) — a statewide non-profit legal services and advocacy organization, filed a lawsuit against Smith Management LLC, which had purchased the manufactured homes communities including Gardner Estates, Elk View, Country Roads, Delaney and Shadow Wood. In the lawsuit, Mountain State Justice alleged that Smith Management LLC was doubling tenants’ lot rent rates and instituting egregious community rules that exceed the scope of existing leases.
The lawsuit raised issues, including, but not limited to, these primary claims: 1) Defendants have failed to maintain the communities in a fit and habitable condition and 2) Defendants have terminated tenants’ existing leases and now demand new, unlawful contracts, according to Mountain State Justice officials. Regarding the lease claims, Plaintiffs allege that the Defendants 1) terminated leases in the middle of existing one-year lease terms in violation of West Virginia law and 2) attempted to unilaterally alter lease terms (including increasing the rental rate, changing the way utility charges are assessed, and altering community rules during the existing lease term). Regarding habitability, community conditions have resulted in unsanitary and unsafe environments, insect infestations, and property damage to tenants’ homes, according to Mountain State Justice officials.
The plaintiffs are seeking both injunctive relief — requiring defendants to honor existing leases for the duration of their terms — and monetary damages for both breach of the lease contract and the uninhabitable community conditions, according to Mountain State Justice LLC officials.
In February this year, filed a second lawsuit against Smith Properties LLC,
The plaintiffs are seeking both injunctive relief — requiring defendants to honor existing leases for the duration of their terms — and monetary damages for both breach of the lease contract and the uninhabitable community conditions, Mountain State Justice officials said when the second lawsuit was filed.
A third lawsuit was filed in June, this time on behalf of residents of the Maple Acres Estates community against Diamond Field LLC.
Diamond Field LLC purchased Maple Acres Estates in August 2022, according to court documents. In March the, defendant issued notice to Maple Acres tenants of its intent to increase tenants’ lot rent from $170 to $299 effective May 1 this year, thereby terminating tenants’ existing lease agreements, MSJ attorneys said then.
Three consecutive hearings – on for each case – were heard Tuesday before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope. In the first case involving Smith Properties LLC, Michael Nissim-Sabat senior attorney for Mountain State Justice, told Swope that his lawfirm was seeking a corrective plan for problems at the trailer parks and problems with standing water around homes.
After hearing from attorneys representing plaintiffs and defendants, Swope told all parties including the Mercer County Health Department to have representatives who understand such maintenance issues go to the parks at the same time after a heavy rainstorm or series of rainstorms, then look at the situations and speak directly to each other about how to address any problems. A new hearing was set for Sept. 7.
A trial date of June 30, 2024, was set for the second lawsuit.
In the third lawsuit, Swope scheduled a hearing for Oct. 30. Lawyers representing Diamond Field LLC said that tenants at Maple Acres Estates were being provided with leases, and that the health department had inspected the park after it was purchased. Issues that needed to be addressed were corrected and a permit to operate the park was issued on June 27.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
