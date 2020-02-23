Members of the W.Va. Wing of the Civil Air Patrol conduct simulated search and rescue missions entitled ‘Operation Frostbite’ from the Mercer Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol’s barracks at the Mercer County Airport, Saturday. Pictured, Lieutenant Colonel Richard Judy, Colonel Paul McCroskey Director of Emergency Services and Colonel Rod Moore Director of Operations look over aerial images taken of Greenbank Observatory in Pocahontas County.

