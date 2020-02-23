BLUEFIELD — Adults and cadets of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) from across West Virginia gathered in Mercer County on Saturday to take part in search and rescue training.
As an auxiliary of the United States Air Force, both cadets and certified members, which are all volunteers, must stay up to date on all training. Training that these members must go through include general training of air crafts to in-depth exercises of mock search and rescue.
While the actual mock search and rescue training missions were confidential cadets and seniors of the CAP were more than willing to discuss their roles within the auxiliary.
“In essence, we’re first responders in aviation. There’s a more detailed task base training program that we go through. They have to get qualified to do this job and then several times throughout the year we will put together mock scenarios,” Major Debbie Butler-Case, of the CAP said.
Saturday’s training event was entitled Operation Frost Bite, according to Case, indicative of the cold weather conditions that CAP members trained in. These trainees must be ready to perform their necessary tasks in any form of weather, hence the name of the operation and the chosen time of year for the training.
“We have people here from all around the state who have qualified and taken training to be able to do this job. We’re putting it all together and doing different scenarios of what could happen such as a missing hiker or an airplane crash and those types of things,” Case said.
Though these CAP members only meet, for large training sessions such as this, a few times a year, they continue training throughout the year. According to Case though a member may obtain a license or a certification they must continue to keep their knowledge as up to date as possible.
“It’s really a neat position to be in because we have already saved 43 lives this year. We do cell phone forensics, that’s one of our big things, and we can locate people a lot quicker if they survive an airplane crash,” W. Va. Wing CAP Commander, Col. Connie Moody, said.
Several years ago members of the CAP had to put their training to the test when a helicopter crashed in the state. This helicopter crashed into the area of Snowshoe, according to Moody, which was covered in chest-deep snow.
In this search and rescue mission all lives were saved, Moody said. With the helicopter being so far off of the main roadway rescue teams had to hike through the frigid conditions.
Emergency Services Officer for the Beckley Composite Squadron, Tom Plass, was one of the rescuers involved in this snowy rescue. Looking back on this mission, and others, he doesn’t see them as something to be honored but rather simply what he was called to do.
“When you do training as you go through college or you do anything of that nature one of the bigger rewards is to be able to use that training to help someone. When they first asked me after it had happened I just kind of shrugged my shoulders and said ‘It’s what I’ve been trained to do. I just did it,’” Plass said.
The rescue of the helicopter, which was a U.S. Navy Knighthawk, was a strenuous task that took rescuers many hours to even reach the wreck site. While the mission was a success the experience is something that Plass, and other rescuers, will never forget.
“When you’re asked ‘What we’re your feelings’ you’re sitting there trying to sort back through what was really going on because you were really in the moment and that time you weren’t thinking what you’re going to tell someone,” Plass said.
To show how cadets, which are often minors, are expected to act equivalently to adults, Plass explained that cadets were present in the Navy helicopter rescue. These teenagers, who undergo the same training that their adult counterparts endure, are able to act hands-on in CAP rescue missions once they obtain their credentials.
Cadets Alex Garcia, of Elkins, W. Va., and Breanna Dacanay, of Mercer County, are currently training and working their way up to earn their necessary certifications. While others their age may be more concerned about teenage antics, these cadets are working to better their future for their military plans.
“I think it’s pretty cool that we’re able to be with people who are experienced because it gives us something to execute out in the field or if we’re on a mission. It helps us with daily life also,” Dacanay said.
Though both Garcia and Dacanay are only 16 years old they both have their eyes set on impressive future careers. Garcia is preparing for a future in either search and rescue for the Airbourne or as a United States Marine. Dacanay is currently working on applications for either the Air Force Academy or the United States Military Academy West Point.
“I’m hoping that I can get my ground team three certification soo after today’s training,” Garcia said.
Seeing young cadets be so eager to further their training and certifications in CAP, Gina Brown, Finance Officer out of the Morgantown sect, is heartwarming. Not only does it show her minors interested in their own futures but it also gives her hope for the future of the CAP.
“For me, this is a much greater part of the Civil Air Patrol. I’ve taken the cadets to legislative day to Charleston and Washington D.C. and they get to see the legislative process and the enthusiasm is much greater for the younger group,” Brown said.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
