BLUEFIELD — Pop bottles, discarded shopping bags, cigarette butts and a purse with a check in it were among the litter found and hauled away Friday when volunteers gave the City of Bluefield a good cleaning.
Volunteers from Bluefield High School, Bluefield State College, Recovery Point and the City of Bluefield as well as local residents put on safety vests, picked up trash grabbers and started filling garbage bags early that morning to give their community a good spring cleaning.
By that afternoon, the volunteers were wrapping up their efforts and loading up garbage bags filled with litter they found along the roadsides and in public areas. Volunteers and Recovery Point volunteers rested near the intersection of Cherry Street and Stadium Drive as their busy day drew to a close. They had put long hours into the effort.
“We started at city hall about 8:15 (a.m.) and we went all the way down Rogers Street,” said Alex Ellison, who is with the city’s code enforcement.
Wearing a reflective vest and carrying a garbage bag, City Manager Cecil Marson arrived with other volunteers. They still had Cherry Street to clean up.
“It’s been wonderful,” Marson said. “It has been a great job. Oh gosh, how much trash did we pick up?”
Marson estimated that volunteers had filled between 300 to 400 garbage bags.
Recovery Point volunteer Bryan Harper said he found a variety of trash ranging from plastic pop bottles and caps to plastic shopping bags.
One of the more unusual things found was a purse containing a check for more than $60, said Recovery Point volunteer Brandon Johnson.
“We turned it in,” he recalled. The Bluefield Police Department handled traffic control for the volunteers.
Another Recovery Point volunteer, Jacob Clowers, said work check written out for a large sum was found, too. It was turned over to the police.
Zachary Allen with Recovery Point found plenty of trash, but he also found a garter snake. He put it back in the water where he found it.
“It felt good,” Allen said of helping clean up the city. “I enjoyed it.”
The city hopes to make April spring cleanups an annual event, Marson said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
