BLUEFIELD — A “different level of excitement” was seen during Christmas festivities in Bluefield over the holiday season, and city leaders want to keep that going and expand attractions.
City Manager Cecil Marson told the board of directors earlier this week plans are already being made to enhance Bluefield’s official designation as the state’s “Christmas City.”
The city received notification of the designation last year and started building on the popular Holiday of Lights at City Park to bring more activities, and people, to the downtown area.
“We want ideas from the community,” Marson said, referring to how the city can attract more people next year by offering more attractions.
Part of the goal is to divert visitors to downtown after exiting the Holiday of Lights.
The 2021 attractions included a mini-Holiday of Lights in the parking lot between Raleigh Street and Princeton Avenue beside the 40-ft. Christmas tree the city bought two years ago.
The tree changes lights to Christmas music it automatically plays.
For seven nights in December, that area also saw many Christmas Week activities, with vendors and a theme each night.
By all accounts, the events were successful, as was the Holiday of Lights, which saw a huge turnout and indonations.
“This is a good news story for the community,” Marson said. “The numbers are up this year.”
Marson said there were almost 60,000 visitors and more than 16,000 vehicles.
Some may have been repeats, he said, but those numbers are strong.
Donations are requested at the gate and more than $70,000 was collected this year, which will go back into enhancing the Holiday of Lights for next year.
“Every single bit of that money goes back to (the Holiday of Lights) to make that better,” he said.
All of those figures are increases from the 2020 holiday season.
“That’s a lot of money and lot of people coming to Bluefield,” he said.
Mayor Ron Martin, who was a volunteer at the gatehouse to collect donations and tell people about the downtown events, said that was often difficult because of the volume of traffic.
“Some nights were so busy it was hard to interact with everyone coming in there,” he said.
Board member Daniel Wells suggested placing signage where people wait in line to enter City Park promoting donations.
“People can see them while they are waiting to get in,” he said.
Martin also wants to promote more vendors and allow more walk-throughs.
Marson said city officials are already discussing what to do for the 2022 holidays and “we will open it up for the community” to solicit ideas.
A major goal is to find a way to divert visitors to the festivities downtown after leaving the Holiday of Lights.
Marson suggested a possible “trail” of lights, a “real hardcore pathway,” that people would follow from City Park, taking them to the downtown area.
A meeting will be held soon to discuss new ideas.
Martin praised all of those involved.
“Marie (Blackwell, city ambassador) did a great job asking for donations and getting sponsorships,” he said of the downtown events. “I see that growing as we grow with this. There was a different level of excitement about what we were doing this year and everybody wanted to be a part of it.”
The Christmas City designation idea surfaced in 2020 with the Holiday of Lights, the largest lights display in the region on 40 acres with more than 2 million lights.
A new website, westvirginiaschristmascity.com, was created and Savannah Carabin, marketing coordinator the city’s Department of Community and Economic Development, who said at the time the designation is an “expansion of marketing efforts for the Bluefield Holiday of Lights.”
The city received the state and federal trademark for the designation last fall.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.