BLUEFIELD — Bluefield will be spending its first American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding on a joint project with the City of Princeton.
During the Bluefield City Board meeting Tuesday, board members approved a $25,000 ARP expenditure to help upgrade the fire training center in Princeton.
“Bluefield does not have a training center but Princeton has one available,” said Bluefield Fire Chief Chad Bailey, adding that after years of “hard” training it is in need of upgrades.
Bailey said Princeton City Manager Mike Webb and Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson met and came up with the idea to work together.
“They could train without having to travel as much and we could bring training in from other areas to do this,” Bailey said, “and it helps build a relationship with that side of the county (Princeton).”
Firefighters would be better trained as well, he said.
“This is a joint project with Princeton,” said Marson, adding that it fits in the ARP guidelines and the city has gone through the state auditor’s office to verify that. “This is a well-executed use for the funds.”
It is a small scale use of the funding with major projects to follow in the future, but those projects have not yet been finalized.
“I also think it’s a very good test drive for the community to get the ARP funds out there and start to spend those funds,” he said. “I think it’s a win-win for everyone and I think it will be a great thing for our firefighters and our citizens.”
Marson said firefighters often have to go to Greenbrier County for training, and it takes them out of the loop for a couple of days and it’s expensive to send them there.
Those upgrades can help all firefighters and save money.
Bailey said the training center needs upgrades and it will provide local firefighters a place to train without going out of town and it would qualify all firefighters in the area.
The project will cost between $100,000 and $125,000, he added.
“They (Princeton) are putting the bulk of the funds in,” Marson said. “The small portion we are putting in is an olive branch and a team effort to do things better in the county … It helps the firefighters, it helps our citizens.”
“It’s a fantastic use of funds,” said Mayor Ron Martin. “And it’s long overdue. I know at one time we were looking at building our own. There is no sense in going through that expenditure … This will benefit everyone.”
Bluefield is receiving a total of $4.1 million in ARP funding with half already received last year and the other half will be coming in later this year.
Princeton will get a total of $2.36 million.
The fire training center work will include a four-story tower, stairs and observation platform, perimeter fencing and gate, large containers and underground propane plumbing.
In other business, the board:
• Heard from Marson that the community town hall meeting on the new Community Outreach Program between the city and Bluefield State College is set for tonight at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall.
BSC coaches, some administrators and city board members will be at the meeting, he said, and all interested residents are urged to attend and get involved.
Marson said the city has been mapped out in the five districts with athletic teams designated to cover certain areas and help people out with chores needed to be done but they may be unable to do.
That could be cutting grass, removing any debris from yards, helping move furniture or small paint jobs.
“Our goal is to go out and touch every house and every community member … and learn block by block what the issues are,” he said, adding that some city residents are older, live on fixed incomes, have no immediate family around and unable to do many things for themselves.
Marson said it gets the community and athletes together to not only help those who need help but also to build relationships.
But the first step is to find community volunteers to be liaisons between the city and the program, which is being coordinated by Felicia Oakes, BSC’s {span class=”s1”}Assistant Athletic Director for Academic Success and Community Engagement.{/span}
People at tonight’s meeting will be asked to take a job checklist form to start the process of listing where helps is needed in their neighborhoods.
The liaison will give the information to Oakes who will then build a data base and coordinate the work with athletic teams.
• Approved a request for a new fire engine.
Bailey said bids were accepted and the choice will cost $641,000 and will be ready in 14 to 16 months.
A 1998 model is being replaced that is “well out of its service date.”
With money already set aside for capital equipment, a USDA grant of $50,000 and help with payments by the Shott Foundation ($38,000 a year), the city will be left with about $191,000 for its part, Bailey said.
• Heard from Jim Spencer, the city’s director of community and economic development and head of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA), that a new technical assistance program is now available for new businesses in the city that started on or after Jan. 1, 2021 or entrepreneurs who plan to start a business in the city during this calendar year.
Spencer said anyone interested can apply for financial assistance of up to $500 to help with professional services, including, legal, accounting, bookkeeping, marketing or other services.
The program is financed by a $5,000 grant to BEDA from Truist Bank.
Learn more and apply at mybluefield.org/tap.
• Heard from Marson that meetings with artists are being held to discuss murals around town.
“We are looking at how to spruce up downtown,” he said, “looking at options.”
Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett, who has spearheaded a highly successful mural program in Princeton, is being consulted, he added.
Marson also said the city is looking for the possible start of a boys and girls club.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.