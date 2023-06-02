By JEFF HARVEY
PRINCETON — While local municipal elections often go by without the sound and fury of their state and national counterparts, in their own way, they are as important.
Over the next couple of weeks, voters in four of the five municipalities in Mercer County will have the opportunity to elect the leaders who will represent them on their city/town boards.
On June 6, the city of Princeton will be holding its election to choose three at-large Princeton City Council members from five candidates. The candidates are incumbents David Graham, James Hill and Dewey Russell and newcomers Joseph “Dan” Crutchfield and Candace Vassallo-Wilson.
City Clerk Ken Clay said early voting at the Municipal Building would be held until 5 p.m. tomorrow.
Polling places in Princeton Tuesday are (Ward I) Princeton Recreation Center, 101 Morrison Drive; (Ward II) First United Methodist Church, 100 Center Street: (Ward III) Princeton Christian Church on the corner of Ingleside Road and East Main Street; and (Ward IV) Burke Memorial Baptist Church, corner of Thorn Street and Oliver Avenue.
The town of Athens has incumbent Mayor Tim Pike running unopposed, while two open Town Council seats will be contested by incumbents Travis Pace and John Casey II along with former member Carol Bard. The election will be June 13 while early voting will be held until June 11, both at the town hall.
June 6 will see two at-large seats on the Bluefield City Board of Directors filled. In the running are incumbents Matt Knowles and Peter Taylor, along with newcomers Ashley Carr and Ashton Shaw.
On June 13, the town of Bramwell will be holding its election at the town hall with early voting until June 12. Incumbent Mayor Lou Stoker is being challenged by Grant Bennett; the town recorder post is being contested by Jessica Rush and Elizabeth Brown; and Susan Troutner, Mandy Fink, Jackie Shahan, John Petrulis, Rufus Morgan, Dennis Marcello, Kelly Goins and Kelly Eller are running for seats on the town council.
The town of Oakvale will be holding elections in 2024.
Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.