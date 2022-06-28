BLUEFIELD — Members of the Bluefield City Board will today present a formal proclamation saluting Bluefield State’s transition from college to university status.
The presentation, which takes place at noon during the board’s regular meeting, is part of University Celebration Week, which will culminate Thursday night at midnight when the college will officially be a university on July 1.
Fireworks and a midnight breakfast will cap off the week’s’ events.
On Wednesday, an alumni luncheon will be held at noon at David’s Downtown in the Bluefield Arts Center at noon.
“This is really an opportunity for all of our alumni to get together and talk about the future of Bluefield State and the important role that our alumni can play,” Bluefield State President Robin Capehart said.
Thursday is the big University Celebration night at the Medical Education Center, located at the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center campus, chock full of activities starting at 6:30 p.m.
Food trucks, midway games and raffles every hour are part of the festivities.
Music will also be provided with the Allen Smith Band playing from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Liquid Pleasure will entertain from 8:15 to 9:45 p.m.
The national number one Earth Wind and Fire Tribute Band will take the stage from 10:15 p.m. to midnight.
Fireworks will followed by a free midnight breakfast.
Capehart said everyone is invited and encouraged to participate in the June 30 celebration.
“This is for this whole region,” he said. “This is for everybody that loves and has a passion for Bluefield State.”
The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission approved the university status designation for Bluefield State on May 19, setting the stage for the July 1 transition.
The Bluefield State College Board of Governors embarked on the quest for a university designation three and a half years ago. Since that time, Bluefield State has completed all of the necessary requirements to become a university, including offering a graduate degree program and meeting a standard of credentialed faculty.
Bluefield State Board of Governors Chair Rev. Garry Moore said when the board recently approved the July 1 celebration that the new status not only benefits the college, it also benefits the community.
“This is a great a day in the life of Bluefield State University,” he said. “We are transitioning not just from our mission statement but our vision statement.”
Growth is part of that vision, he said, and “we want to keep growing, we want to keep reaching.”
Moore said no one should ever be settled in and satisfied with where they are or they will “never grow” or just grow in spurts.
“Our product is a quality education,” he said, “and as long as we are producing that, people will beat down the walls trying to get here.”
Achieving university status was a goal of Capehart’s when he took over the reins of Bluefield State in January 2019 as interim president, and he was named president in September 2019.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
