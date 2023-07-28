BLUEFIELD — During the next six months, city officials hope to install more than 140 cameras at locations across Bluefield.
It is the culmination of an idea first proposed more than a year ago by Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow. The new cameras will be monitored by the Bluefield Police Department, and are designed to serve as a deterrent to crime.
A low bid of $395,000 was approved for the camera project Tuesday by the Bluefield Board of Directors. A portion of the project’s cost is coming from the Shott Foundation, according to City Manager Cecil Marson.
The cameras would provide law enforcement officials in Bluefield with the ability to obtain license plate numbers, while also helping with the search for wanted persons and vehicles. They also could be used to assist with accident investigations.
Marson said Wednesday the new cameras will be installed across the city, including the downtown area.
“It will cover some of the parks, our stadium and the downtown area,” Marson said. “So it is sort of a snapshot (of the city).”
The city has welcomed several new residents in recent years, and many of the new citizens expect such cameras to already be in place, Marson said.
“People who move here are looking for cameras and expect to see cameras,” Marson said.
Although the city started talking about adding cameras more than a year ago, a number of issues had to be worked out. One of the sticking points, according to Marson, was whether or not cameras also could be attached to Appalachian Power utility poles.
Initially, the city was told “no” on several occasions before finally receiving permission to utilize utility poles.
“So a lot of kudos to AEP (American Electric Power) for helping us to get through this project,” Marson said.
Marson said the new cameras will be installed over the next six months.
“This has been a project we didn’t stop on,” he added “I think it is going to be a great benefit. A lot of folks who come and move here — this is what they look for. That’s just the new normal now.”
Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
