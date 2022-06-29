BLUEFIELD — The city of Bluefield has declared Friday, July 1, Bluefield State University Day.
Mayor Ron Martin read a resolution during the City Board’s regular meeting Tuesday establishing the special day to honor university status.
“We appreciate all of you and the efforts that have gone into this,” Martin told officials from Bluefield State before reading the resolution, which reviewed the historic university’s background and its recent transformation under the leadership of Pres. Robin Capehart.
The resolution said Bluefield State has, since 1895, been a “symbol of pride and strength for African-Americans across the state” and has maintained its commitment to providing a high quality of education that prepares students for immediate entry into the workforce.
“We can’t think the City Board enough for their recognition,” Capehart said, adding that the city can “take a lot of pride” as well because city leaders have been on board with changes.
“They have had a significant role in the advancements we have made in the last three years to achieve this designation,” he said, adding that it started with his first meeting with Jim Spencer, the city’s director of economic development, and former City Manager Dane Rideout. “That started us on the road to where we are going to be on July 1.”
Capehart said he is confident the university and the city will continue working together.
Capehart was named interim president in January 2019 and president in September 2019 and at that time laid out an aggressive agenda of positive change, including reaching university status.
“We are thrilled this is coming to fruition,” Martin said. “This is what we have all wanted and we advocated for a college leadership change.”
Martin said it is “fantastic this has happened in a short period of time.”
“We appreciate your leadership and your team,” he told Capehart.
During those three years, Bluefield State has seen the first on-campus housing for more than 50 years, the acquisition of the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center and the establishment of the Medical Education Center there, the enhancement of sports programs including the first football team in more than 40 years, the addition of graduate programs, and financial stability.
The resolution on Tuesday was part of activities this week leading up to a big Thursday evening, when the Medical Education Center will be the scene of a celebration.
Music will fill the air starting at 6:30 p.m. with food and games available, culminating in fireworks at midnight as university status is officially reached, and a free midnight breakfast.
An alumni luncheon is set for today at noon at David’s Downtown in the Bluefield Art Center.
In other business Tuesday, the board:
• Thanked Chad Hutchens for his work organizing the recent Madness in the Mountains festival.
City Manager Cecil Marson said it was a huge event, with a massive car show followed that night with a concert at the Brushfork Armory.
“Chad is a young man who cares about the community,” Marson said. “We appreciate your hard work.”
The event will continue to build, he added.
“I think you did a phenomenal job,” Martin told Hutchens.
• Heard from Marson that planning continues for the Graham-Beaver Week leading up to the big game at Mitchell Stadium on Aug. 26, followed by the Lemonade Festival in Downtown Bluefield on Aug. 27.
Marson said this year’s game is the 60th anniversary of the 1962 game, with both teams ending up being their respective state’s champions that year.
“There is so much rich history we are going to try to recognize that week,” he said, a week that is considered a “reunion week” for fans who return to the area for the big rivalry each year.
A golf tourney will be included with 18 teams – nine representing the City of Bluefield and nine representing the Town of Bluefield.
The winner will get the “cup,” which will go to the winning high school represented to display for a year.
Sponsorships are also being sought and the proceeds will go to both schools’ athletic teams.
On Aug. 20, the weekend before the big game, the 2 Virginias 5K race will be held,
Work on improvements at Mitchell Stadium also continues.
• Heard from Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA) Director Jim Spencer that BEDA’s Entrepreneur’s BootCamp Program is very busy.
“We have had 155 enrolled,” he said of the program that provides free training to help entrepreneurs develop new businesses in the Bluefield area and to support existing businesses that need to adapt their business model.
Spencer said the increase in the number of those enrolling in the course has been spurred by the proposed regional Food Truck Incubator Program. If funded, the program will help entrepreneurs start their own food truck business and that includes use of a food truck for 60 days to practice on food, menu and services.
The BootCamp is one of the requirements to participate in the program, which will train 12 each year in the region if the needed $500,000 is obtained through grant applications already submitted.
