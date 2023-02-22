PRINCETON — At this week’s Princeton City Council meeting, a variety of subjects ranging from pickleball to better understanding of others were brought up by audience members.
Randy Synan opened the “public comment” section of the meeting by asking about the possibility of the Princeton Recreation Department opening up pickleball courts.
“Pickleball is growing in popularity. Last year, according to the U.S. Pickleball Association, approximately 64,000 players played it, a 30 percent increase,” he said.
William Winfrey also spoke up in favor of adding pickleball courts, saying that the Mercer County Commission and the City of Bluefield had recently taken steps to create courts.
Assistant Recreation Director Maranda Edwards said that the city would be opening up courts behind the Recreation Center, weather permitting, in a matter of weeks.
Arnold Palmer thanked the Public Works Department for their work in removing a pair of dangerous trees on his property.
Winfrey asked the city for assistance in appealing to the Division of Highways to create/restore crosswalks on Mercer Street, Main Street and around the courthouse.
Council candidate Dan Crutchfield, after Mayor David Graham consulted with City Attorney Paul Cassell, spoke on his campaign goals.
South Avenue resident Polly Rose asked about getting tickets for parking the wrong way.
Mayor David Graham presented the family of the late Jack Stafford with a resolution honoring his service to the city, state and community.
Princeton Fire Department Captain Charlie Croy and International Association of Fire Fighters Local 466 President Alec Gunnoe presented retired Melrose School teacher Phyllis Akers with an honorable membership in Local 466 for her efforts in providing a number of organizations with baked goods. Croy said that, to the best of his knowledge, it was the first such honor in 75 years of the local.
Lori McKinney of the RiffRaff Arts Collective wrapped up the Public Input segment with a presentation of the “We Need To Talk” video with an accompanying song.
The video, she said, was part of a larger campaign designed to reconnect community members with each other.
