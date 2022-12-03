BLUEFIELD — Holiday festivities and a big football game at Mitchell Stadium this afternoon could create traffic issues and the City of Bluefield is urging patience.
City Manager Cecil Marson said that today will be one of the busiest of the season for the Holiday of Lights, which opens at 6 p.m.
However, the Graham High School and Appomattox High semifinal state championship game at Mitchell Stadium starts at 2:30 p.m. and will be most likely ending not long before the Holiday of Lights open.
Traffic for the Holiday of Lights usually gets in line early but it is routed through the stadium parking lots with cones to help accommodate all the visitors.
“We will have about a 45-minute window to revamp the cones,” Marson said of the time after football fans drive from the parking lot. “We are asking people to be patient.”
Marson said he is “superexcited” about today, having a “great football game,” the Holiday of Lights and the Bluefield Christmas Parade, which starts at 6 p.m. on Bland Street.
City employees will be working as hard as they can to direct traffic and make sure everything runs smoothly.
During the later afternoon, residents should try to avoid the Stadium Drive area as much as possible, he added, and, of course, Bland Street will close when the parade begins.
The parade will start at 6 p.m. on South Street at the Maples then travel down Bland St. onto Federal St. At the light at Princeton Ave., it will turn right and end at the Animated Tree.
“Plan your night accordingly,” Marson said, referring to the situation as a “perfect storm of events happening at once.”
Marie Blackwell, city ambassador, also said next week is a busy one downtown.
Starting Monday through Saturday, Dec. 10, Christmas Market will be open inside the Landmark Building.
Almost 30 craft and other vendors will be inside, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Mrs. Claus will also be inside the Landmark reading to children and a Craft Memorial Library Christmas Workshop for kids will be featured as well.
Santa will be in the Elks Building during this time, available for visits.
“It will be a great week,” she said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
